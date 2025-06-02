Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Ex-President George H.W. Bush official makes shocking claim about who is REALLY running the world: 'It's demonic'
$21 Trillion MISSING from U.S. Reserves - This is Where it Went - 'DOOMSDAY' CITIES. Tucker Carlson stunned as ex-Bush official reveals US has doomsday…
15 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
12
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Ex-President George H.W. Bush official makes shocking claim about who is REALLY running the world: 'It's demonic'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS IT: THE REAL JOE BIDEN WAS EXECUTED IN 2020 AND REPLACED BY CLONES – THE ELITE’S BIGGEST LIE IS FINALLY CRUMBLING!
Biden Crime Family Admits Elite Replaced ‘Real’ Joe Biden Years Ago. We Are Watching a White Hat Military Alliance Movie: The 2021 USA Inc. Faux Joe…
16 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
3
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS IT: THE REAL JOE BIDEN WAS EXECUTED IN 2020 AND REPLACED BY CLONES – THE ELITE’S BIGGEST LIE IS FINALLY CRUMBLING!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Marines Arrest FEMA Goon Who Terrorized Maui
White Hats obtained photos showing deputy administrator Mary Ann Tierney impassively watching four armed FEMA goons beat out a displaced Lahaina…
20 hrs ago
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
25
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Marines Arrest FEMA Goon Who Terrorized Maui
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
THE SATANIC SYNDICATE: THE LATE HILLARY CLINTON’S CHILD-SEX TAPE IS REAL — AND THE WORLD LOOKED AWAY… LIKE COWARDS
WATCH Exposing Mother of Darkness Witch Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, & Anthony Weiner for sexual assault & child sacrifices. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED…
Jun 1
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
11
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
THE SATANIC SYNDICATE: THE LATE HILLARY CLINTON’S CHILD-SEX TAPE IS REAL — AND THE WORLD LOOKED AWAY… LIKE COWARDS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Shocking Claim: FEMA and Criminal Biden White House Covered Up the Extent of Dangers to East Palestine Residents Following Train Derailment
CDC told health providers not to treat after the 2023 East Palestine derailment: Derailment and Burn released hydrogen chloride, phosgene into the air…
Jun 1
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
25
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Shocking Claim: FEMA and Criminal Biden White House Covered Up the Extent of Dangers to East Palestine Residents Following Train Derailment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
MASSIVE! President Trump and RFK Jr. Launch Military Operation to Destroy the Elite’s Chemtrail and Geoengineering Network
Chemical Fog, Metal Rain, and Dying Skies Expose Full-Scale Weather War on U.S. Cities! SCIENTISTS WHO SPEAK OUT ARE DISAPPEARING.
Jun 1
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
7
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
MASSIVE! President Trump and RFK Jr. Launch Military Operation to Destroy the Elite’s Chemtrail and Geoengineering Network
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
The Trump Effect is REAL: US Goods Trade Deficit Falls 46 Percent in April as Imports Decline
WOW. Inflation DOWN. Incomes UP. The trade deficit was SLASHED, and the data is undeniable.
May 31
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
3
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
The Trump Effect is REAL: US Goods Trade Deficit Falls 46 Percent in April as Imports Decline
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Attorney General Pam Bondi Reportedly Shifting DOJ Funds, Leftists Will Hate Where It's Headed
Trump DOJ moves funds used for transgender projects, DEI to support law enforcement.
May 31
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
20
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Attorney General Pam Bondi Reportedly Shifting DOJ Funds, Leftists Will Hate Where It's Headed
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Attorney General Pam Bondi Drops American Bar Association, Ends Special Treatment from Department of Justice
AG Pam Bondi Curtails American Bar Association’s Role in Vetting Trump’s Judicial Nominees. Military Arrests Deep State Radical Leftist Judges James…
May 31
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
46
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Attorney General Pam Bondi Drops American Bar Association, Ends Special Treatment from Department of Justice
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
President Donald Trump Gifts Elon Musk the Gold Key to the White House in a Send-Off Presser
Trump presents Elon Musk with a Key to the White House on Behalf of the American People for the work that DOGE has done in exposing waste, fraud, and…
May 30
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
11
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
President Donald Trump Gifts Elon Musk the Gold Key to the White House in a Send-Off Presser
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
ELON MUSK DELETES 7 MILLION “IMMORTALS” FROM SOCIAL SECURITY – BUREAUCRATS SCREAM, DOGE DOESN’T FLINCH!
In just three weeks, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) purged over 7 million fake Social Security records — including “immortal…
May 30
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
23
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
ELON MUSK DELETES 7 MILLION “IMMORTALS” FROM SOCIAL SECURITY – BUREAUCRATS SCREAM, DOGE DOESN’T FLINCH!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
A closer look at the corporate influences steering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manipulating US health policy
The CDC Foundation’s model is a betrayal of democracy. Public health has been hijacked by private interests, and free speech is the first casualty.
May 30
•
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
11
Share this post
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
A closer look at the corporate influences steering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manipulating US health policy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts