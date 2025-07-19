By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

A GITMO detainee died of natural causes in her Camp Delta cell early Thursday morning, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., a prison guard making rounds saw former federal judge Michelle Childs lying unresponsive on the cell floor.

Per regulations, he summoned backup before entering the cell and nudging her with his foot to figure out if she was merely asleep on the cement or feigning illness, a popular Deep State ruse.

When Childs didn’t budge, he summoned paramedics, who tried but failed to resuscitate her. She was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive her and pronounced her dead.

As reported previously, JAG investigators posing as pizza delivery guys tricked Childs to step beyond the threshold of her home and handcuffed her as she reached for what she thought was a gratis pizza.

Shortly thereafter, JAG flew Childs to GITMO and placed her in a cramped Camp Delta cell, where she had been detained pending an eventual military tribunal.

Hospital physicians found no signs of foul play and ruled her death a heart attack.

According to a JAG source, Childs probably awoke feeling unwell, stood up, and crashed to the floor.

Rigor mortis had already stiffened her facial muscles, suggesting the heart attack occurred at least two hours before the guard entered her cell.

“Like all detainees, she was given a physical when she got to GITMO. Other than showing signs of shock and stress, understandable side effects of confinement, and being obese, she was relatively healthy. She was on one maintenance medication, given to her daily. She never reported any health issues we’d need to know about. Michelle Childs deserved her day in court, but justice always prevails one way or the other,” our source said.

Real Raw News is not privy to the scope of evidence JAG had against Childs, and our source said her file remains sealed.

What we do know is that Childs belonged to a consortium of radical justices conspiring to spoil Trump’s immigration policies and sow political chaos.

Childs was a vehement anti-2A advocate.