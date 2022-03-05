Why subscribe?

Welcome to Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva/Israel National News - a powerful hub for fair, and balanced news, videos, ideas, and op-ed-related content often ignored by the mainstream media from Israel, the Middle East, and beyond.

As the world and America are experiencing a crisis in facts and truth, people everywhere regardless of politics, ideology, culture, and faith deserve to know the truth. We believe the public should decide what it sees not the lies and propaganda of the woke mainstream media.

Our goal is to enlighten readers with a broader picture of what’s happening in this world and your support will make all the difference in the impact our newsletter has on exposing fake news.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

This edition of Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva/Israel National News contains rigorous accountability journalism you won’t find anywhere else.

Today’s newsletter involved reviewing tens of thousands of mostly censored information, scrutinizing hundreds of social media posts and publishing only credible news backed up by military sources.

We do this work because of our mission in exposing fake news, and that’s what it takes to hold power to account.

To preserve our independence, our newsletter accepts no advertising. But for the past 12 months, we have also made every edition available for free. It is support from those who can afford it that allows us to make our accountability journalism available to everyone. You can join this effort today with a paid subscription.

If the cost of this newsletter ($5/month or $50/year) would create any kind of financial strain, please stay on this free list. We deeply value all of our readers, regardless of their ability to pay.

For paid subscribers and those with sensitive info, please send your messages to our secured inbox to TuzaraPost@proton.me

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.