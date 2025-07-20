By Cristina Laila

July 20, 2025

The O’Keefe Media Group on Friday released undercover video of a Johnson & Johnson lead scientist and executive admit that baby power contained cancer causing heavy metals.

This is the second undercover video in OMG’s series exposing Johnson & Johnson.

Joshua Rys, a Regulatory Affairs Scientist who managed Johnson & Johnson’s baby products spilled the truth to an OMG undercover journalist.

“When I started, actually I started working on the consumer group. Johnson’s was one of my brands. So I managed all the baby products. So actually, when that all happened, I was working on that,” said Joshua Rys.

Rys continued, “It wasn’t actually the product itself, it was an impurity. So naturally talc comes from mines, and the mines don’t have, I guess, 100 percent accurate standards. So the heavy metals, it’s not the talc itself that gives you the cancer, it’s the heavy metals that are in there.”

David Altman, Executive & Senior Clinical Analyst at Johnson & Johnson, said, “This is not your father’s J&J… they don’t really give a sh*t about people.”

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released undercover video of a lead scientist at pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson admitting the Covid vaccine was not safe and effective.

Joshua Rys, lead regulatory scientist for Johnson & Johnson, told an OMG undercover journalist that the J&J Covid vaccine was rushed to market without much research.

“We didn’t do the typical tests,” said Joshua Rys, a Lead Scientist in Regulatory Affairs for Johnson & Johnson (J&J), revealed on hidden camera that the typical clinical process was abandoned for the COVID-19 vaccine, knowingly bypassing standard testing protocols under pressure from the U.S. government and public demand. He added, “This was just, ‘let’s test it on some lab models… and just throw it to the wind and see what happens.’”

He acknowledged that the public wasn’t informed about the shortcuts, asking, “Do you have any idea the lack of research that was done on those products?” Rys claimed, “People wanted it, we gave it to them.”

While public officials claimed the vaccines were “safe and effective,” Rys pushed back.

“There’s no proof. None of that stuff was safe and effective,” he said, adding that the industry relies on a benefit-risk tradeoff to justify product launches.

Rys also pointed to government pressure through Operation Warp Speed. “The government is like, ‘We need help… You’re solving this problem,’” he said.

“People panic, so they try to solve it in whatever way they think is good.”

In 2023, Senator Ron Johnson called for Congress to investigate vaccine manufacturers and the Covid vax approval process in response to Project Veritas’ explosive undercover video exposing Pfizer’s alleged plans to ‘mutate’ the Covid virus.

Project Veritas previously released explosive video of Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations, admitting the pharma giant is exploring ‘mutating’ Covid-19 via ‘directed evolution’ so the company can continue to profit off of vaccines.

WATCH: Project Veritas on X: "BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines "Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest." #DirectedEvolution https://t.co/xaRvlD5qTo" / X

RFK Jr: "Pfizer is a craven venal homicidal morally bankrupt criminal enterprise that has captured and corrupted its regulators."



According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, “Even during a public health emergency, pharmaceutical companies are still required to follow strict protocols for clinical testing.

For emergency use, companies must show that the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. Oversight doesn’t stop at approval — the FDA and other agencies also monitor products closely once they’re in use. That includes real-world safety tracking, independent advisory committees, and required reporting of any adverse events.

These steps are in place to make sure public health decisions are based on solid science and strong safeguards — especially in emergencies.

Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad recently announced a new vaccine safety and transparency framework — one that’s built on gold-standard science, real-world data, and honest communication with the public and will require thorough safety testing before licensing.

Their work is focused on strengthening trust, improving how we monitor safety after vaccines are in use, and making sure people have clear, accurate information to make informed decisions.

HHS remains committed to full transparency and evidence-based oversight — putting the safety of the American people first.”



OMG has reached out to Joshua Rys and Johnson & Johnson for comment regarding Rys’ statements.

