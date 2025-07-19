Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
1h

I'm afraid far too much. That's why it did piss me off when Collin's wanted money for an African Program inserted into rescission bill. So there are RINOs that are no better than the Dems. Audit audit audit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture