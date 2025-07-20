By Laura Harris

July 20, 2025

A DHS report released on July 14 confirmed that ICE agents arrested several illegal immigrants convicted of serious sexual offenses, including child rape, sexual assault and possession of child pornography , during a nationwide operation.

Among those detained were individuals from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador with prior convictions ranging from child abuse to aggravated sexual assault in states including Georgia, Maryland, Utah and Texas.

DHS officials said the arrests highlight their commitment to removing violent offenders from U.S. communities, with Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin calling the suspects "monstrous illegal aliens."

The enforcement effort is part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign promise, which prioritizes the removal of undocumented individuals with criminal records and final deportation orders.

Border czar Tom Homan and White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's intent to fulfill its immigration enforcement goals, though concerns from sectors like agriculture remain unaddressed.

Among those detained was Porfirio Bernal-Fregoso, a 45-year-old Mexican national arrested in Atlanta who had an active warrant in Durham County, North Carolina, for attempting to rape a child and committing "indecent liberties" with a child.

In Baltimore, ICE agents apprehended Edwin Gómez-Cervantes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala previously convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Also taken into custody in Maryland was Rodrigo Alexander Gómez-Ventura, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, who had a prior conviction for possession of child pornography in Hagerstown.

In Salt Lake City, agents arrested Juan Hernan Camarena-Cuevas, a 32-year-old Mexican national previously convicted of child abuse and battery.

In Texas, Houston agents arrested Sergio Guerrero-Galván, a Mexican national with a prior conviction in Travis County for aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

Additionally, in San Antonio, ICE agents arrested Hugo Sánchez-Benítez, another Mexican national, who had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Houston.

DHS officials said the arrests underscore the department's continued focus on removing violent criminals from American communities.

ICE is expected to continue targeted enforcement actions in the coming weeks.

"Over the weekend, our brave ICE agents arrested monstrous illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes, including rape of a child, sexual assault and possession of child pornography. ICE is putting their lives on the line to keep America’s children and families safe," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said.

ICE has been working around the clock to fulfill President Trump's deportation promise

This operation is part of President Trump's mass deportation promise during his campaign, which targeted illegal immigrants with criminal records.

President Trump's border czar and a prominent Republican immigration hardliner, Tom Homan, confirmed in 2024 that the second Trump administration would focus immigration enforcement on individuals with criminal records and those under final deportation orders.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also echoed a similar statement shortly after President Trump won the 2024 elections, emphasizing the administration's mandate to act but avoiding direct mention of concerns raised by the farming industry.

"The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail, like deporting migrant criminals and restoring our economic greatness. He will deliver," Leavitt said at the time.

To fulfill this promise, ICE, along with the DHS, has been working around the clock to remove the worst of the worst from American communities.

