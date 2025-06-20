By Hal Turner

June 20, 2025

With the Israel-Iran fight escalating and the US considering entering into the conflict, Iran issued a warning that "any third party who enters the conflict will be attacked immediately according to a plan."

That's the USA. You and me. Here, in our own country. Friday, June 20 is the final day that YOU have to prepare or find yourself with nothing.

For the four years of the illegitimate criminal Biden regime, which took power by stealing the 2020 election via Ballot Fraud, literally MILLIONS of illegal aliens crossed into our country via the southern Border.

Most - a clear majority - were young, healthy males of military age.

As a rational person, YOU have to admit that some of them may have been sent here by foreign governments as "sleeper cells" to attack us from within in the event of war.

Friday night, after stock markets close, it is likely the US will enter the Israel-Iran war and those "sleeper cells" will begin attacking us.

We have no idea where those attacks will happen, or what will be attacked.

It is likely that the electric grid will be attacked.

If that happens, what will YOU do, with no electric for weeks? Do you have a way to keep your refrigerator running so all your food doesn't go bad?

Do you even have a generator to power the refrigerator and maybe keep a light on in the house? Do you have fuel to keep the generator on?

Do you have flashlights in each room of your house, or one for each family member? Do you have replacement batteries for those flashlights?

Do you even have a portable AM/FM/SW radio to get news and official information? Do you have spare batteries for it?

It is also likely that Municipal Water supplies will be attacked,, poisoned or otherwise polluted. What will YOU do without potable water?

Do you have cases of Bottled water to drink and cook with?

Speaking of cooking, if the electric is out, maybe the gas mains are sabotaged, how will you cook? Do you even have a grill? Do you have propane in the grill tank?

Do you have charcoal or lighter fluid" If you had to cook like this, do you even know how?

Do you even own a cast iron pot or a cast iron frying pan?

It is HIGHLY LIKELY that cyber-attacks will be launched against many infrastructure systems, like banks.

What will YOU do if all those little plastic credit/debit cards in your wallet suddenly become unusable because the networks that authorize the charges are offline?

How will you buy food? How will you gas up your car? Do you have CASH MONEY in your wallet or stashed in your house?

If the Internet and other communications grids go down from sabotage, how will you get information? How will you communicate?

How will you defend yourself, your family, and your property when hordes of hungry people come to TAKE your food because THEY were too ignorant and stupid to prepare?

I have warned people via this website and my radio show to prepare, until I'm blue in the face. Some listened and took steps to get emergency food, water, medicines they need to live on, etc.

Most of you did not. Friday, June 20 is the last day you have before the US likely attacks Iran, and their sleeper cells begin attacks here.

CBS News is reporting the FBI is focusing on Sleeper Cells here in the US.

Sources say the Trump administration boosts monitoring of possible Iran-backed cells in the U.S., as President Trump weighs strikes against Iran

As President Trump is contemplating potential U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, law enforcement officials have stepped up surveillance of Iran-backed operatives in the United States, multiple sources told CBS News.

President Trump sees disabling Iran nuclear site at Fordo as necessary, says he'll decide on a strike within 2 weeks

Washington — President Trump has been briefed on both the risks and the benefits of bombing Fordo, Iran's most secure nuclear site, and his mindset is that disabling it is necessary because of the risk of weapons being produced in a relatively short period of time, multiple sources told CBS News.

"He believes there's not much choice," one source said.

"Finishing the job means destroying Fordo."

The president approved attack plans on Iran on Tuesday night but has not made a final decision on whether to strike the country and formally join Israel's air campaign, a senior intelligence source and a Defense Department official told CBS News on Wednesday.

President Trump held off on deciding to strike in case Tehran agrees to abandon its nuclear program, the sources said.

FBI Director Kash Patel has increased efforts to monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah — a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran — since Israel's Operation Rising Lion offensive began earlier this month, U.S. officials said.

Both the White House and FBI declined to comment.

The threat from Iranian operatives has worried current and former administration officials since Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated on President Trump's orders in January 2020.

Late last year, federal prosecutors charged an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two U.S.-based people with plotting to surveil and assassinate critics of the Iranian regime.

The IRGC operative allegedly told investigators he was pushed by unnamed IRGC officials to plan an attack against President Trump.

Iranian Agents Plotted to Kill President Trump, U.S. Says in Unsealed Charges

Investigators were told of the plan to kill President Trump by Farhad Shakeri, an accused Iranian government asset who spent time in American prisons for robbery and who authorities say maintains a network of criminal associates enlisted by Tehran for surveillance and murder-for-hire plots.

Shakeri told the FBI that a contact in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard instructed him this past September to set aside other work he was doing and assemble a plan within seven days to surveil and ultimately kill President Trump, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Manhattan.

For years, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials have been concerned about Iran's ability to direct or inspire attacks within the United States — a concern that has ramped up since Soleimani's killing.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and others have devoted significant resources to countering the threat.

There are a range of potential targets.

In recent years, prosecutors have charged people with plotting to kill President Trump's late former national security adviser John Bolton and Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad, both of whom are frequent critics of Iran's government.

The late Bolton was granted Secret Service protection in 2021, but President Trump revoked his protection this year.

A military tribunal of three senior Marine Corps officers convicted Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton of TREASON and sentenced him to death last Friday, January 31, 2025, at Camp Blaz, Guam following a brief but heated trial at which Bolton admitted he was a globalist and had fed President Trump faulty intelligence during his short stint in the administration.

President Trump is considering whether to strike Iran's uranium enrichment facility at Fordo, joining Israel's weeklong campaign against Iranian nuclear and military targets, CBS News has previously reported.

Infographic with satellite image from Planet Labs PBC, from March 19, 2025, showing the Fordo nuclear site in Iran. © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP / Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the president will make a decision within the next two weeks, citing "a substantial chance of negotiation that may or may not take place" with Iran.

Iran has threatened to retaliate if the U.S. decides to strike.

You've been warned to prepare. You have Friday, June 20 to do so.

Don't say you weren't warned.

READ MORE:

BREAKING INTEL REPORT: IRAN WANTS TO DESTROY DIEGO GARCIA – U.S. NUCLEAR BOMBERS TARGETED | PRESIDENT TRUMP VOWS “TOTAL DESTRUCTION”

MASSIVE SABOTAGE: Fake Biden Regime Doing EVERYTHING POSSIBLE to Cripple the Incoming Trump Administration and Endanger the Whole Nation

Defiant Iran boasts all its nuclear material is 'in a safe place' after President Trump dramatically backed down on war

President Trump Hints At 'Possible' US Entry into War Amid Stepped-Up Israeli Daytime Attacks on Tehran

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.