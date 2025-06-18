By Tyler Durden

June 18, 2025

After Saturday reports widely said that Israel requested direct US military assistance in attacking Iranian nuclear sites, President Trump in fresh comments to ABC News has begun to change the White House tune a little, as he now says it's 'possible' the US 'could get involved' in the Israel-Iran conflict.

He told ABC's Rachel Scott that "it's possible we could get involved" - however, he emphasized that the US military is "not at this moment involved" in the conflict.

He pivoted to calling for a peaceful resolution, saying the US would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin being a mediator in.

"He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," President Trump said. Of course, he campaigned against new wars starting and said these major conflicts would not have happened if he was president.

Regional sources are reporting on Sunday the highest number of observed strikes in daylight in an around Tehran.

Israel's military says that over 80 sites were hit overnight, and has vowed to "hunt down" ballistic missile launchers in western Iran.

Radar and anti-air defense batteries were also struck "as part of the IDF’s aerial superiority in Iranian airspace."

The densely populated capital of around 15 million has seen hundreds of thousands leave the city for safety.

At least three different areas of Tehran have been heavily targeted in this latest wave, includin Niavaran to the north, and the Valiasr and Hafte Tir squares in the center of the city.

President Trump has belatedly become a little more vocal, after an initial day of silence following the war's start:

Below is a partial list of Israeli attacks on Tehran today so far:

Ministry of Oil

Ministry of Intelligence

Police HQ

IRGC Intelligence HQ

Supreme Court

Heavy daylight strikes over Tehran after Israel's air force has claimed total air superiority:

Iran's emergency authorities have announced the opening of metro stations and mosques to serve as bomb shelters for the public starting Sunday night.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a Persian-language message directed at Iranian civilians as follows:

"All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice," it said.

Key oil sites have continued to get lit up by major Israeli airstrikes...

There has been no death toll update since Iran's UN Ambassador announced that 78 were killed and more than 320 wounded since the start of early Friday strikes.

As for Israel, its growing casualty count includes at least eleven dead and 200 injured following overnight attacks, which saw whole neighborhoods destroyed in Tel Aviv, and a residential high-rise building decimated.

Things in Tehran have gone from bad to worse amid indications of civic infrastructure failure in several places:

Additionally, an assassination campaign continues to be underway, via targeted aerial attacks, but also apparent sabotage utilizing intelligence assets on the ground, as car bombs in Tehran has been reported.

According to Times of Israel:

Extensive strikes in Tehran after IDF warns Iranians near arms plants to evacuate

5 car bombs said to detonate in Iran’s capital, more nuclear scientists killed; IDF says it is hunting ballistic missile launchers aimed at Israel, and striking nuclear targets

At least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in Israeli attacks since Friday, including in car bombs, two sources in the Gulf say.

The names of nine of the scientists were published by the IDF yesterday, and it said many of them were successors to Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the “father of the Iranian nuclear project,” who was allegedly assassinated by Israel in 2020.

The nine are named as: Fereydoon Abbasi, expert in nuclear engineering; Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, expert in physics; Akbar Motalebi Zadeh, expert in chemical engineering; Saeed Barji, expert in materials engineering; Amir Hassan Fakhahi, expert in physics; Abd al-Hamid Minoushehr, expert in reactor physics; Mansour Asgari, expert in physics; Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari Daryani, expert in nuclear engineering; and Ali Bakhouei Katirimi, expert in mechanics.

But overnight Iran scored many devastating hits after launching waves of ballistic - and some reports say even hypersonic - missiles on Israel.

In one notable instance, a residential building in the Israeli city of Bat Yam was severely badly damaged in an Iranian strike.

At least six were killed in that single attack another seven have been reported trapped under the rubble, amid ongoing difficult rescue operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently back from Greece, toured the area of the Bat Yam attack. Videos of the scene show that the whole street lies in rubble, and that crews are still searching for survivors.

The danger is that both sides are clearly unleashing full firepower on civilian areas, and some reports say Iran is now targeting Netanyahu's own residential neighborhood with attacks.

At this point US-Iran nuclear negotiations definitely appear off, though President Trump is still seeking to leverage the attacks to urge Iran to quickly make a deal before it gets further destroyed.

The danger is that both sides are clearly unleashing full firepower on civilian areas, and some reports say Iran is now targeting Netanyahu's own residential neighborhood with attacks.

At this point US-Iran nuclear negotiations definitely appear off, though President Trump is still seeking to leverage the attacks to urge Iran to quickly make a deal before it gets further destroyed.

READ MORE:

GOING NUCLEAR: Pakistan ‘offer to nuke Israel’, Iran claims after US embassy blasted by Tehran missile & President Trump threatens to strike

Israel expects the US and other allies to help Bomb Iran Back to the Stone Age if Tehran attacks

Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel & smoke billows over Tel Aviv after Ayatollah vows to avenge blitz on nuke sites

Clearest sign yet President Trump is preparing to blitz Iran as a huge US air armada of DOZENS of military jets lands in the UK & Europe

Israel Opens the Door to Assassinating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.