By Ben Kew

June 16, 2025

Israel is opening the door to assassinating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

According to The Wall Street Journal, an Israeli official said that assassinating the theocratic leader was “not off limits.”

“The war would only end either with Iran voluntarily dismantling its nuclear program or Israel making it impossible for Tehran to reconstitute it,” the official was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, an official told Amit Segal of Israel’s N12 News channel that Israel would not rule out the possibility of an assassination attempt.

“Israel is not ruling out the possibility of eliminating Ali Khamenei, but it depends on many things.”

The warning comes after Israel launched a series of missile strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday evening, with a particular focus on eliminating the country’s nuclear program.

This prompted Tehran to retaliate with a series of their own missile strikes, although so far they have been largely unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran will target the bases of countries that defend Israel, including the United States.

“Iran reserves the right – under international law – to respond decisively to this regime,” the official was quoted as saying.

“Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets.”

Meanwhile, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he wants the conflict to end.

"The call (between Trump and Putin) lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social.

