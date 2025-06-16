By Cassandra MacDonald

June 16, 2025

The State Department has issued a security alert urging American citizens to leave Iran immediately.

The alert, issued on Sunday, began by saying, “U.S. citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should depart Iran immediately if they are there.”

“U.S. citizens who are unable to depart Iran should be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods,” the alert continued.

“U.S. citizens in Iran face serious, increasing dangers due to rising regional tensions. The U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Swiss government, acting through its Embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for United States interests in Iran.”

The State Department added, “As of Saturday, June 14, Iran airspace remains closed. U.S. citizens seeking to depart Iran by air should confirm travel plans with their airlines.”

For those seeking to leave the country by land, the department noted that the border with Armenia is open.

The border with Türkiye is also open, but the Iranian government may restrict non-Türkiye nationals from crossing.

The alert states that flights from eastern Türkiye are reported to have limited availability.

Azerbaijan’s land borders are closed, but U.S. citizens may be able to enter through the Astara border crossing on Sunday if they obtain approval from the government of Azerbaijan.

This process has to be handled through the U.S. Embassy in Baku.

The alert emphasized, “The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart using these options. You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so.”

“Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help,” the department warned.

The Trump administration had previously been scheduled to meet with Iranian leaders in Oman on Sunday for nuclear negotiations, but that has been cancelled in response to Israel’s strikes.

READ MORE:

WAR Explodes Across Middle East: Iran attacks Israel and vows to strike the US after PM Netanyahu's air raids destroy nuclear plants, and kill top scientists and commanders

Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel & smoke billows over Tel Aviv after Ayatollah vows to avenge blitz on nuke sites

Iran Confirms Internal Radioactive Contamination at Natanz Nuclear Site After Israeli Airstrike — Claims No Radiation Leak to Public

Iran Says It Obtained Trove of Documents on Israel's Secret Nuclear Arms

Israel warns citizens against traveling to Turkey

ISRAEL BOMBS IRAN: Explosions are heard across Tehran and other cities as Prime Minister Netanyahu orders 'retaliatory strikes' from the bunker - while blasts are also reported in Syria

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.