By Jim Hᴏft

June 14, 2025

Israel yesterday launched a targeted airstrike against Iran’s Natanz uranium‑enrichment facility.

Iran’s own Atomic Energy Organization now confirms that radioactive contamination was found inside the site but emphasizes there has been no radiation leak into the surrounding environment, declaring, “no public risk.”

On Friday morning, Israeli military forces attacked several locations in Iran, including residential areas in the capital, Tehran.

Several explosions were heard across the country.

At the same time, images of several locations in Tehran being targeted were posted on social media. The Israeli Minister of War issued a decree declaring a special state of emergency on Friday morning.

The international news reported Thursday that numerous countries recalled their officials from many embassies in the Middle East prior to the anticipated Israeli strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Thursday night’s strike targeted and successfully hit one of Iran’s top nuclear facilities.

“Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs, nine,” Netanyahu said. “In recent months, Iran is taking steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponize this enriched uranium. And if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time.”

Now, the Islamic Republic has officially confirmed that radioactive contamination was detected inside the Natanz facility.

The Iranian nuclear and military sites in Israel's crosshairs as jets target Natanz facility

However, Iranian authorities adamantly insist that no radiation has escaped beyond the site, claiming the incident poses no threat to civilian populations.

Sharjah 24 reported:

Iran: Damage to Natanz facility from Israeli strike superficial

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that the recent Israeli strike on the underground Natanz uranium enrichment facility caused mostly superficial damage, with no radioactive leak detected.

Iran was in breach of its non-proliferation obligations

For the first time in 20 years, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this week declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

Iran failed to provide the watchdog with credible explanations as to how uranium was detected at undeclared sites, despite the agency having investigated the matter for years.

Nineteen of the 35 countries on the board of the IAEA voted for the motion to declare the breach.

The motion was submitted by the ‘Quad’ of nations – the US, UK, France and Germany – who said ‘states will be held to account if they do not live up to their obligations’

Iran says the decision was ‘political’ and said they would respond by setting up a new uranium enrichment facility.

WATCH:

