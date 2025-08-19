By ANDY JEHRING & MARK NICOL

August 19, 2025

Volodymyr Zelensky is 'ready' to sit down for face-to-face talks with Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war, he said on Monday night.

An extraordinary Oval Office love-in with President Donald Trump saw the two presidents swap praise and promises, a stark contrast to their explosive meeting in the same setting earlier this year.

Fresh from his Alaskan summit with Vladimir Putin, President Trump said he was prepared to provide military support to Kyiv in the event of a peace deal.

'We will give them very good protection, very good security', the President said. 'There'll be a lot of help when it comes to security. It's going to be good.'

President Trump refused three times to rule out putting American boots on the ground, though any assistance is more likely to come in the form of air support.

The hastily arranged scenes at the White House saw a contingent of European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, puts summer holiday plans to the side and arrive at the West Wing to stand with Zelensky.

They were locked in talks on Monday night as President Trump pledged they would 'come to a resolution today on almost everything, including probably security'.

He had earlier spent an hour with just his Ukrainian counterpart, presenting him with a giant battlefield map showing the 20 per cent of the country under Russian control.

The 'possible exchanges of territory, taking into consideration the current line of contact,' was up for discussion, the President said.

President Trump told reporters: 'If everything works out well, we will have a tri-lat [between himself, Zelensky and Putin] and have a good chance of ending the war.'

Responding calmly to a provocative first question from an American journalist over whether he is prepared 'to keep sending Ukrainian troops to their deaths', Zelensky said he was ready to sit down with Putin.

'We support the idea of the United States, of personally President Trump, to stop this war, to make a diplomatic way of finishing this war', he said. 'And we are ready for a trilateral, as the president said.

'This is a good signal about trilateral. I think this is very good.'

The meeting was a complete contrast to the pair's bust up in February, which saw Zelensky effectively kicked out of the White House, with the US President this time complimenting his opposite number for his 'fabulous' military-style suit.

President Trump opened graciously, saying it was 'an honor' to receive the Ukrainian President and that the two men have had 'a lot of good talks', making 'substantial progress'.

Zelensky responded in turn, saying thank you seven times in his opening speech after last time being dressed down by Vice President JD Vance for his supposed ingratitude over American support.

Zelensky handed President Trump a letter from his wife, Olena, at the start of the meeting

In another dramatic day of diplomacy over the future of Europe:

Sir Keir joined the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the EU and NATO in supporting Zelensky in an unprecedented day at the White House

The US President was due to phone Putin directly on Monday to update him on the talks

Any trilateral summit could be held between Putin, President Trump and Zelensky as early as this week in Europe

Furious Russian officials on Monday accused Britain of undermining American efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine

Zelensky arrived dressed in a black jacket, shirt, and trousers as he tried to show President Trump respect, whilst not breaking his pledge to forego a suit until the end of the war.

The European leaders were each met by a guard of honor outside the White House as protesters outside waved placards reading: 'Do not abandon Ukraine.'

President Trump smiled as he personally greeted Zelensky, shaking his hand before putting his arm around the Ukrainian President and ushering him inside.

Sir Keir Starmer is greeted by US chief of protocol Monica Crowley at the White House

President Trump greets Ukraine's President Zelensky at the White House on Monday evening

Inside the Oval Office, Zelensky deftly handed President Trump a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, for the First Lady Melania Trump to thank her for raising with Putin the plight of 20,000 Ukrainian children his forces have kidnapped.

But on hammering out a peace deal, President Trump admitted it's 'a tough one' saying while he has ended six wars, he 'thought this maybe would be the easiest one... and it's not the easiest one.'

Of the wars he has ended, he said, none had come after a ceasefire, with a complete and lasting end to hostilities being his goal.

That was challenged by both Emmanuel Macron of France and Germany's Friedrich Merz, who pushed for a pause in the fighting before any next meeting.

President Trump responded by saying he liked the idea of an immediate ceasefire to 'stop the killing immediately,' but that would be left to Zelensky and Putin to talk about themselves.

Before sitting down, he was also overheard on a hot mic telling them of Putin: 'I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.'

At the end of the press conference, President Trump revealed he was going to call the Russian dictator straight after the meeting of leaders.

President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy walk during a meeting on Monday.

'I just spoke to President Putin indirectly, and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today, and we may or may not have a trilat,' he said.

'If we don't have a trilat, then the fighting continues, and if we do, we have a good chance.

'I think if we have a trilat, there's a good chance of maybe ending it. But he's expecting my call when we're finished with this meeting.'

There were hopes on Monday night that a summit between the three leaders could take place as early as this week in Europe.

While President Trump favors Rome, Moscow reportedly prefers Geneva.

It marks a remarkable turnaround as there were growing fears of a cataclysmic breakdown of the trans-Atlantic alliance after Putin apparently succeeded in winning over Washington to his worldview in Alaska last Friday.

He appeared to get everything he wanted at the summit in Anchorage, with the Trump administration dropping its desire for an immediate ceasefire to halt the Russian advance and reportedly agreeing that Ukraine should cede all of the Donbas - a huge territory Moscow has failed to take for 12 years.

French President Emmanuel Macron is greeted by US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley

JD Vance looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

President Trump, centre, speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, and France's President Emmanuel Macron, left

President Trump blasted back at his 'stupid critics' before on Monday night's gathering, writing on his Truth Social platform: 'I know exactly what I'm doing.'

Speaking on board his flight to Washington earlier in the day, Sir Keir insisted that 'we've got to get this right'.

He said: 'This war in Ukraine has been going on for a really long time now, three-plus years.

'It's hugely impacted the Ukrainians who've suffered hugely but it's also affected Europe - it's impacted every single family and community in the United Kingdom.

'And so everybody wants it to end, not least the Ukrainians, but we've got to get it right. We've got to make sure there is peace, that it is lasting peace, that it is fair and that it is just.'

BOTTOMLINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly stated his readiness for direct, face-to-face negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This comes amid a high-profile White House meeting on August 18, 2025, where U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy alongside several European leaders, including representatives from Germany, Finland, and NATO allies, to discuss pathways to peace and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

Following the meeting, President Trump reportedly paused to call Putin directly, initiating arrangements for a potential bilateral summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.

President Trump has proposed escalating this to a trilateral format including himself, aiming to coordinate U.S. involvement in security assurances provided primarily by European nations.

Putin has reportedly agreed in principle, but details on venue and agenda remain under negotiation.

Zelenskyy's openness to talks marks a potential shift, as previous negotiations have stalled over issues like territorial concessions (e.g., Donbas regions) and Russia's refusal to withdraw troops fully.

However, divergences persist: Ukraine and Europe prioritize a ceasefire as a precondition, while Russia seeks concessions that could freeze the front lines.

While this could represent a breakthrough after over three years of war, outcomes remain uncertain, with stakeholders emphasizing the need for verifiable commitments from all sides.

