By Tudor Tarita

February 22, 2026

We often think of aging as a slow, inevitable slide into frailty.

The common narrative is that our immune system simply runs out of steam, leaving us open to infection and disease.

But scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have identified a surprising ally that challenges this gloomy view: a group of immune cells that actually get more active as the body gets older.

The discovery, published in Nature Aging, reveals that a rare subset of T helper cells can transform into specialized “assassins” that help the body manage cellular aging.

Their presence, the researchers report, can influence how fast an organism ages and how long it lives.

Plot Twist

For years, the assumption has been that T cells lose strength over time. But Prof. Alon Monsonego’s team noticed something unexpected.

In older mice, one specific type of T helper cell wasn’t fading away—it was growing in number.

Digging deeper, they discovered these cells carried a gene called Eomesodermin, or Eomes. This is the same gene that powers the killing abilities of other aggressive immune cells.

These CD4 helper cells, newly expressing Eomes, had essentially quit their day jobs to join the body’s cleanup crew.

Their target is senescent cells.

Often dubbed “zombie cells,” senescent cells are living yet inert. They stop dividing but refuse to die, releasing a toxic stew of inflammatory molecules that accelerate tissue decay.

Monsonego’s experiments show that the Eomes-bearing helper cells—dubbed CD4-Eomes cells—hunt down and eliminate these damaged cells, preventing them from accumulating.

The Experiment

The researchers added CD4 T cells collected from young mice to both young and old mice. Credit: Elyahu et al., Nat. Aging , 2025

To figure out how this works, first author Dr. Yehezqel Elyahu and his colleagues transplanted immune cells from young mice into older ones.

The results were immediate. Within weeks, the young cells began “acting old”—expressing Eomes and switching into attack mode.

The trigger wasn’t the age of the cell, but the environment it was in. The abundance of senescent cells in the older mice forced the T cells to adapt.

When the scientists pre-treated the older mice with navitoclax, a drug that destroys senescent cells, the transformation largely stopped.

Without the “zombie” environment, the CD4 cells stayed young.

This established a crucial feedback loop: the body senses damage and, in response, retools some of its helper cells into killers to prune that damage back.

But what happens when these unusual immune cells are missing?

To answer that, the team engineered mice whose CD4 cells could no longer make Eomes. The results were grim.

Those animals aged rapidly, growing frail and losing strength much earlier than normal mice. Their organs filled with inflammation and zombie cells.

Rethinking “Immune Rejuvenation”

Monsonego believes this discovery challenges one of the central dogmas of longevity research.

“People say that to reverse aging and ‘rejuvenate,’ we need to reset their immune system like the immune systems of people in their 20s,” he said.

“However, our research shows that this might not be the case. People don’t need a supercharged immune system; they need one that is working properly and appropriate for their stage in life.”

In other words, the immune system doesn’t merely wear down in time; it adapts to the body’s changing needs. It reorganizes itself to deal with new threats, including its own aging tissues.

The finding may also help explain an intriguing mystery from human longevity research.

Japanese scientists studying supercentenarians (individuals who live past 110) found unusually high numbers of CD4 cells with cytotoxic traits in their blood.

Those immune systems, rather than fading into dysfunction, seemed to adapt to late life by developing more precise, targeted responses.

Measuring Your Biological Age

The team’s work hints at new ways to measure biological age—and perhaps even slow it down.

Because these CD4-Eomes cells expand predictably with age and track with the burden of senescent cells, they could serve as a “real age” biomarker, regardless of what your birth certificate says.

Monsonego proposes monitoring these immune shifts starting as early as one’s 30s to spot signs of accelerated aging.

But medical applications are still distant. The study was conducted in mice, and scientists don’t yet know how similar the process is in humans.

If confirmed, therapies that boost or mimic CD4-Eomes activity could one day help clear senescent cells more safely than today’s senolytic drugs, which often carry toxic side effects.

This research adds nuance to an increasingly complex picture of how immunity and aging intertwine.

For years, scientists have linked chronic inflammation to a slow breakdown of tissue and organ systems. Now, it appears that the immune system itself holds the tools to counteract that decline, at least for a while.