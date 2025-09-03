By Georgie English

September 3, 2025

XI JINPING, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un stood as a united front as China held its largest ever military parade.

China's president warned the world will soon face a choice between "peace or war" as he looks to spearhead a new world order alongside North Korea and Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un led an array of world leaders in Beijing. AP

The three 'Axis of Evil' superpowers were front and center at the event. AFP

Female troops march in formation through Tian’anmen Square. Getty

China's robot-armed weapons systems - often dubbed robo-dogs - were seen. Shutterstock

LY-1 laser weapons have been developed by Beijing in recent years. Reuters

DF-5C missiles were unveiled at the parade. Reuters

The lavish event saw 50,000 spectators - including 26 international leaders - watch as China celebrated the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Trucks with new laser weapons, hypersonic nuclear missiles, robot dogs and an array of high-tech drones were unveiled as Beijing sent a message to the West.

With the world watching, Xi smiled as he walked flanked by Kim and Vlad - with an array of 23 other world leaders in tow.

Back in Washington, US President Donald Trump lashed out at the first ever meeting between the tyrannical trio.

Speaking directly to Xi, President Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

The parade - marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2 - was a chance for Xi to flaunt his military might on the biggest stage.

China's growing military arsenal was wheeled out for the world to see from warplanes and laser defence systems to YJ-17 and YJ-19 hypersonic anti-ship missiles flanked by futuristic robot dogs.

The main event of the arsenal unveiling was the Dongfeng-5C hypersonic nuke - a 183-tonne monster that can carry up to 12 warheads.

China claims it can hit anywhere in the world and fly at speeds of Mach 22 - 16,700mph - meaning it could reach the US in as little as 20 minutes.

Speaking in front of thousands of People's Liberation Army troops, Xi announced: "Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum."

He told those watching on at Tiananmen Square that he will ensure the Chinese people "firmly stand on the right side of history".

Moments later he said it was the army's duty to unify China - a direct swipe at his looming invasion of Taiwan.

A proud Xi smiled as he rode in an open-top limousine through the parade as he inspected the troops and the brand-new Chinese military equipment.

As he went past the huge lines of armed soldiers they all stood to attention and chanted back at Xi: "We serve the people."

The ceremony lasted for around 70 minutes as helicopters and fighter jets flew overhead - and was kicked with Xi in his limo overseeing his troops.

The grand show ended with the release of 80,000 peace doves and a colourful assortment of balloons.

Xi, Putin and Kim all seek to directly challenge the West - whether it Russia with its invasion of Ukraine, China's ambitions to conquer Taiwan, and North Korea over its pursuit of nukes and rivalry with South Korea.

The terrifying bloc were seated next to each other at the start of the parade with Xi sat bang in the centre.

Kim, who had travelled in his bulletproof train earlier in the day, became the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

Kim Jong-un steps off his bulletproof train in Beijing today. Alamy

Xi delivered a powerful warning to the world during a speech saying it must chose between war or peace. AFP

The grand show ended with the release of 80,000 peace doves and a colourful assortment of balloons. Getty

Xi, Vlad and Kim meet with Chinese veterans. Alamy

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attended the event. AFP

Chinese soldiers in dress uniforms shout and clutch their guns. Getty

Chinese trucks fly the nations red flag. Getty

President Trump posted a Truth lashing out over the parade.

He arrived in Beijing with his daughter Ju Ae - the woman who has long been tipped to become his successor after his death.

Putin had arrived a few days earlier as he played up to his role as Xi's special guest of honour.

The duo quickly caught the eyes of the globe after announcing plans to form a new group to directly rival Nato.

On Monday, they held a meeting in Tianjin on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Moscow and Beijing have touted the SCO as an alternative way to counter to Western-led political and security blocs.

Putin said the world needed a "system that would replace outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models, and take into account the interests of the widest circle of countries".

Xi called for unity against "hegemonism and power politics".

Despite the week's events only strengthening the creation of a new world order between Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang, Xi was adamant that he wanted peace.

As part of his rousing speech to his people he spoke about defeating Japan in 1945 and said: "All the countries and nations should look after each other and help each other, then we can avoid the repetition of tragedy."

He added: "The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable."

And as China continues to impose itself as the fastest growing superpower both Russia and North Korea are trying their best to follow suit.

J-10 aerobatic jets fly over Tiananmen Square. Reuters

The massive engines of Chinese DF-5 missiles. Reuters

Armoured vehicles with missiles were paraded through Tiananmen Square. Getty

Terrifying YJ-17 and YJ-19 hypersonic anti-ship missiles were shown off. Reuters

Huge marching bands, armed soldiers, military trucks and thousands of onlookers took part in the parade. Shutterstock Editorial

Putin and Kim will hold a meeting in Beijing later today to discuss their great relationship.

The despots have grown increasingly close in recent years with Kim being one of the main supporters of Vlad's illegal Ukraine invasion.

Pyongyang has reportedly sent around 11,000 of their own troops across to Moscow to be deployed on the frontline region of Kursk.

Worrying reports are even suggesting that up to 30,000 more fighters could be sent to Putin in the coming months should the conflict continue.

The two bloodthirsty dictators were seen leaving the parade side-by-side as they both jumped into a limo together.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends a reception following a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Unmanned ship-based helicopters were displayed. Reuters

Military helicopters fly in the formation over Tiananmen Square. Reuters

Xi showed off his warplanes to the world. Getty

Xi spoke at an official reception to the dozens of foreign leaders and Chinese officials. EPA

BOTTOMLINE

On September 3, 2025, China hosted its largest-ever military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II, also known as Victory Day.

The event showcased advanced weaponry and featured prominent international guests, underscoring shifting global alliances amid heightened tensions with the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stood center stage, flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un—the first time the three have appeared together publicly.

This symbolic unity drew sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused them of "conspiring" against America.

The parade involved around 15,000 troops, hundreds of vehicles, and aircraft flyovers, emphasizing China's military modernization and its narrative of historical resilience against aggression.

Kim's attendance was notable, as it marked his first foreign trip to such an event since his grandfather’s in 1959 and only his 11th known international visit since taking power in 2011; he arrived via his armored train.

Analysts view Xi speech and guest list as a defiant message to the West, especially amid U.S. trade tariffs and sanctions on Russia and North Korea.

President Trump responded swiftly on Truth Social, posting: "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

This sarcastic remark accused the trio of plotting against U.S. interests.

The event has sparked global debate. Some see it as a military provocation, while others interpret it as a push for a multipolar world order, challenging U.S. dollar dominance through economic alliances like BRICS.

Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was absent, while Pakistan's Sharif attended, highlighting regional rivalries.

This parade comes amid ongoing conflicts, including Russia's war in Ukraine (which saw a major Russian strike on the same day) and U.S.-China trade frictions.

It signals a deepening "axis of upheaval" among U.S. adversaries, potentially reshaping international dynamics.

