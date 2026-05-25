By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 25, 2026

Three January 6’ers incarcerated by the criminal Biden regime but later pardoned by President Trump say they’re ready to get financially compensated for the pain, suffering, and indignities they endured in jail.

The three we spoke with last week were at the Capitol on January 6 and had entered the building—Capitol police had invited them inside—but they neither vandalized property nor assaulted any police officers. All they did was tour the grounds.

Nonetheless, they got ensnared in the Biden Cabal’s Department of Injustice dragnet and charged with nonviolent offenses ranging from criminal trespass to inciting insurrection.

Two of the three received 120-day sentences and were already free when President Trump’s sweeping pardons went into effect on January 7, 2025. By then, though, they had lost their jobs, were insolvent, and had been stigmatized as insurrectionists.

The third had it worse. He had served 20 months of a five-year sentence.

Imprisonment capsized his life. His wife had filed for divorce and, along with their two children, moved 2,000 miles away. His home was in foreclosure, and his bank accounts were frozen.

Like many Americans, he lived paycheck to paycheck and had no 401 (k) or stock investments to carry him through a crisis.

Reluctantly, he relied on friends for a place to stay and food. The Biden regime had bankrupted him. It’s impossible to put a price tag on the injustice they experienced.

Even more horrific are the terrors they survived while confined at the Washington, D.C., Correctional Treatment facility.

Humiliating cell inspections where they had to disrobe and spread their ass cheeks.

Guards telling them, “You’re federally fucked for life.” Denied access to lawyers or family visitors. Thrown into solitary confinement without cause.

Persistent sleep deprivation. Two found “glass shards” in meal trays, concealed in mashed potatoes or gooey gobs of creamed corn that resembled vomit.

“I was beaten within an inch of my life,” one told us, recounting how guards brutalized him with batons, fracturing his arm, an injury for which he received substandard medical treatment.

Although the other two weren’t physically beaten, they dealt with seemingly unending psychological abuse that enkindled unbridled rage and PTSD.

While unjustly imprisoned, one of the trio got from his fiancée a letter announcing she was three months pregnant; she included a sonogram photograph.

Whoever screened the letter drew a bullseye around the image of the unborn fetus and, beside it, wrote the words, “Marked 4 Death.”

“This is the kind of shit we were in,” he told RRN. “Prayer, and my faith in the Lord and President Trump, got me through it. I knew that with God’s help, President Trump would come to our aid. And he did.”

Yet Biden’s Gestapo, another told us, tried desperately to break his faith in the Lord our God, Jesus Christ.

They confiscated his Bible, replacing it with a copy of Barack Hussein Obama’s “Dreams from My Father,” and saying he ought to read it cover to cover, repeatedly, for it would be the last book he ever read.

He and his fellow J6ers deservedly want a piece of President Trump’s proposed $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a newly established federal compensation program created by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump-Vance administration to pay individuals and entities who claim they were victims of government “lawfare” and politically motivated investigations.

Announced on May 18, 2026, the fund was formed as part of a settlement agreement where President Donald Trump agreed to dismiss his private $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the 2019 leak of his tax records.

But the program’s formation has drawn a scathing rebuke from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who have introduced legislation to block the program entirely.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) accused President Trump of “self-dealing” and said the anti-weaponization fund was a “payout to punks,” and accused Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche—Trump’s former personal attorney—of sucking President Trump’s dick for political prestige.

The J6ers to whom we’ve spoken, however, say lawmakers opposing the program are Deep Staters and RINOs enslaved to the DNC.

“I was in jail for walking inside a taxpayer-funded building. A police officer let me in, and he—he showed me around the place. A few months later, an FBI SWAT team raided my house and tossed it. A hundred feds dragged me out of my house in handcuffs, in front of all my neighbors. I lost so much. Is it wrong for me not to have done something back? Nope.”

The three told RRN they’ll apply for compensation, but, as they’ve retained legal counsel, wouldn’t specify the amount of recompense they seek.

“On my lawyer’s advice, I can’t discuss financial issues,” one told us.

“But if you were in my shoes, wouldn’t you want justice? So many of us got screwed, and we should be paid in full for the pain and suffering that screwed up our lives.”

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