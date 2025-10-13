By Ethan White

October 13, 2025

President Donald J. Trump made the move the Deep State feared most: he officially designated ANTIFA as a major terrorist organization.

The moment he posted it on Truth Social; shockwaves rippled through the hidden networks of global power. Within 24 hours, the Netherlands followed. Hungary followed. And this is just the beginning.

The mask is off. The elite’s favorite chaos engine is now on the run.

ANTIFA was never just a protest group. It was engineered. Funded by the same shadow donors who’ve bankrolled color revolutions, migrant waves, and regime destabilization efforts worldwide.

Soros? Of course. But he’s just one tentacle.

The real power sits in the offshore accounts, untraceable crypto wallets, “non-profit” NGOs, and “climate justice” fronts that operate like black ops for the Davos class.

And now that President Trump has returned to power in 2025, he’s tearing the curtain down, piece by piece.

The Dutch Parliament, in a move that would have been unthinkable two years ago, voted to label ANTIFA a terror organization.

Why now? Because they know what’s coming.

Documents from the Trump-aligned international task force on domestic terror have already started to circulate.

The intel is explosive: ANTIFA cells in Western Europe were coordinating digital ops, university brainwashing campaigns, and targeted attacks under the guise of “anti-fascism.” The truth?

These weren’t protests—they were rehearsals. Operations. Asymmetric warfare.

And guess what? The Netherlands was just a test ground.

Sources connected to NATO whistleblowers confirm: Antifa operatives were trained in parallel with certain Ukrainian battalions, under EU-NGO funding streams disguised as “peacekeeping” budgets.

These groups weren’t just breaking windows—they were perfecting the blueprint for a civil collapse agenda designed to strike at national identity, religious values, and the nuclear family structure.

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán didn’t hesitate. He’s seen the infiltration firsthand.

He knows what happened in 2023 in Budapest wasn’t random—it was a signal operation, tied to sleeper cells from Germany and Italy, targeting what the elites call “dangerous nationalism.” Translation: any country that dares to protect its own borders, currency, or children from gender brainwashing.

When Orbán called ANTIFA a terrorist organization today, he wasn’t just echoing President Trump—he was warning his country of what the American people have endured since 2020.

Assaults on free speech. Psychological warfare through the media. Weaponized education. Street violence protected by leftist courts. It’s all from the same playbook.

And let’s be clear: President Trump knew this years ago.

Back in 2020, when he first threatened to designate ANTIFA, the alphabet agencies under the criminal Biden regime buried the intel.

But President Trump’s White Hat alliance preserved it.

Now, with military tribunals already underway at expanded GITMO facilities—yes, still blacked out from public view—we are finally watching the infrastructure of these terror networks crumble in real time.

You want the truth? Here it is:

ANTIFA isn’t a grassroots movement. It’s a gladio-style operation reactivated by the global elite to cause controlled chaos.

Their real job? To provoke martial law scenarios so that globalist governments can justify emergency powers and roll out digital ID systems , CBDCs , and full biometric surveillance .

Their funding? Traced to shell foundations headquartered in Belgium, Switzerland, and… yes, Manhattan.

Their field agents? Often, ex-intelligence recruits, radicalized students, and even foreign actors with false passports. Why do you think Hungary arrested Ilaria Salis, an Italian national, for attacks in Budapest? She wasn’t alone. She was part of a network.

The elites planned for this.

The “Summer of Rage” was supposed to return in 2025 to challenge President Trump’s re-inauguration. But the U.S. military preemptively neutralized key ANTIFA stockpiles in Portland, Chicago, and Philadelphia back in March—covert ops, never reported.

President Trump knew. He’s been ten steps ahead.

And now, the dominos fall.

Today it’s the Netherlands and Hungary. Tomorrow? Watch Austria. Watch Italy.

Watch Florida’s Governor—who’s reportedly in talks with DHS to ban ANTIFA from operating in the state entirely, including online forums and encrypted chats.

President Trump has greenlit federal funding to support these anti-terror efforts on the ground. It’s no longer speculation. It’s operation cleanup.

Sources close to U.S. Cyber Command say dozens of domestic ANTIFA-linked Telegram channels and dark web forums have already been shut down or infiltrated.

Some are being used to track deeper connections between ANTIFA and foreign intelligence. A Mossad-linked cell tied to ANTIFA’s U.S. West Coast chapters is now under full investigation.

Here’s what it all comes down to:

The elite used ANTIFA as their modern-day Brownshirts.

And now that President Trump is back in control, he’s doing what no other world leader had the courage to do—call the beast by name and burn it to the ground.

The war has started.

And finally, the right side is winning.

BOTTOMLINE

Netherlands and Hungary have recently taken official action to designate Antifa—a decentralized, left-wing anti-fascist movement—as a terrorist organization, framing it as part of a broader global shift led by actions in the United States.

Antifa (short for “anti-fascist”) is not a centralized organization but a loose network of activists and groups opposing fascism, often through protests that can turn violent.

In the US, President Trump signed an executive order on September 22, 2025, officially designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, citing its role in political violence and calling for investigations into its funders.

This followed earlier attempts and was tied to events like the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán described Antifa as “indeed a terrorist organization” and linked it to violence across Europe.

The Dutch parliament (House of Representatives) passed a non-binding motion proposed by far-right parties to investigate and potentially designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, following the US lead.

This trend reflects growing far-right influence in these governments, but it’s not yet a widespread “waking up” among world governments, mostly limited to aligned leaders.

