By Harvey Geh | Juliana Cruz Lima

March 27, 2026

IRAN’S Navy chief and the mastermind of Tehran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz has been killed in an airstrike, reports say.

Alireza Tangsiri, 64, a key figure in maintaining control over the critical waterway, was blitzed at a nearby port city, an Israeli official said.

Iran’s navy head Alireza Tangsiri, who oversaw Tehran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz has been killed, reports say. YouTube

The chief played a key role in controlling the Strait of Hormuz, where several ships have been blitzed. AP

The source told The Jerusalem Post that the Navy leader was killed in Bandar Abbas – located on Iran‘s coast with the trade artery.

Under Tangsiri’s command, the Iranian Navy has mined the strait and bombed any hostile vessels passing through.

The chief’s stranglehold has sent global energy prices soaring – as the Strait of Hormuz is a passage for one-fifth of global oil exports.

Having been appointed head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy in 2018 – Tangsiri had ramped up action in Iran’s waters over the last month.

Just last week, he threatened: “Oil facilities associated with America are now on par with American bases and will come under fire with full force.”

Tangsiri’s assassination marks the latest blow to the reeling regime amid the US-Israeli campaign.

Following the death of former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 and the outbreak of war, President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces have wiped out a spate of top mullahs.

Earlier this month, Iran‘s “stand-in” leader and security chief Ali Larijani was killed in a targeted airstrike.

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The mastermind of the brutal January protests crackdown, the 67-year-old war understood to have assumed command of military operations following the death of Khamenei.

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The new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who was wounded in the first blitz, has not been publicly seen since his late father’s death.

The US and Israel are expected to continue to carry out targeting Iranians on their hitlist. @Rewards for Justice

It comes as the spiraling war in the Middle East continues – claiming two more lives in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The pair were killed by falling debris from an intercepted missile, which also left at least three others injured.

The emirate’s media office said several vehicles were also damaged in the blast zone.

“Two people were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted missile fell on Sweihan Road,” the media office said.

“Three others were injured and several vehicles were damaged.”

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked by Iran’s navy chief for weeks now. Reuters

It also comes as President Trump pushes for a lightning end to war with Iran as he fumes the regime is “afraid” to admit it’s begging for talks.

The US president has told aides he wants the conflict wrapped up within weeks, with a hard deadline looming before crunch talks with China in mid-May.

White House sources say President Trump is determined to finish the fight before May 14 – when he is due to meet Xi Jinping – after the summit was delayed by the war.

He believes the joint US-Israel bombing blitz is close to smashing its targets.

But Tehran is digging in and publicly rejecting peace while, President Trump insists, secretly scrambling for a deal.

“They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly,” he said.

“But they’re afraid to say it, because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people.”

He added: “They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us.”

Iran has flatly denied any talks are taking place, claiming messages passed through allies are “neither dialogue nor negotiation, nor anything of the sort”.

President Trump’s push for a quick victory comes as he explodes with fury at Iran’s rejection of his 15-point peace plan.

The proposal demanded Tehran scrap its uranium enrichment, rein in missiles, stop backing terror proxies and keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

In return, the US offered sanctions relief and help with civilian nuclear power.

Iran mocked the deal as “excessive” and blamed a previous “catastrophic experience” with US diplomacy for rejecting it.

That sparked a blistering response from the White House.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned:

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.

“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again.”

Tehran hit back with threats of its own, warning the US not to strike key oil hubs and vowing: “Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

State TV doubled down, declaring: “The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when President Trump envisions its conclusion.”

Despite the chest-thumping, President Trump insists the pressure is working.

Leavitt claimed the regime is cracking, saying:

“You are beginning to see the regime look for an exit ramp.

“They recognize they are being crushed.”

Tehran has already mined the vital Strait of Hormuz, disrupting trade and sending shockwaves through energy markets.

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Now it is threatening to shut the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial artery linking Europe and Asia, in a move that could put nearly half of global maritime trade at risk.

A military source warned: “Iran is fully prepared to escalate the situation.”

The threat comes as US forces mass in the region, with thousands of Marines, warships and elite troops reportedly preparing for a possible ground offensive.

President Trump ‘totally obliterates’ military targets on Iran’s vital oil export hub, Kharg Island, where 90% of Iran’s oil is stored and shipped from.

Another vessel pictured near the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian blitz. Reuters

READ MORE:

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President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

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BOTTOMLINE

Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in an Israeli strike on the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Bandar Abbas is a key IRGC naval base directly overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

Tangsiri was the senior IRGC naval commander overseeing Iran’s operations in the Persian Gulf, including public threats and planning related to closing or disrupting the Strait of Hormuz — the critical chokepoint through which about 20% of global oil and LNG flows.

The situation is developing rapidly. Iran has not responded publicly as of the latest updates, and the strike’s full impact on IRGC naval operations or Hormuz shipping remains unclear.

It would be a significant blow to Iran’s asymmetric naval capabilities in the Gulf.

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