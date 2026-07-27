Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Clarence Robert Dember jr
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Unfortunately, the legal president has been set in 1940’s (Salem New Jersey peach orchards, farmers and live stock) as well as ( 2020 mRNA + covid cytotoxic roll out) (MTBE re: Chevron Deference also) to poison you and get away with it many times over. National Security is still a shield for big corp government alphabet agencies and its industries.

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