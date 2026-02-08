By Erin Mansfield, Kathryn Palmer & Jayme Fraser

February 9, 2026

The latest batch of documents released from the Jeffrey Epstein files reveals new people who corresponded with the late wealth manager, many in the years after he became a registered sex offender.

The new figures include a former U.S. senator, a Norwegian princess, a NASCAR driver and several wealthy men who did business with Epstein.

None have been charged with crimes, and their participation in Epstein’s orbit in some cases simply indicates they had social or business connections with him.

While Epstein was known as a money manager, various batches of emails show he cultivated relationships with powerful people, including presidents, prime ministers, wealthy investors and celebrities.

Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to one count of procuring a child for prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution, charges that required him to register as a sex offender.

Many of his contacts maintained relationships for years after his guilty plea.

Epstein was arrested in New York on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 but died by suicide while awaiting trial.

Here are some names that emerged in this document release, and additional information about some of Epstein’s previously known contacts.

Princess Mette-Marit

Epstein had dozens of email exchanges with Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway, as recently as 2014.

The emails contradict a 2019 comment from the Royal Palace that she broke off contact with Epstein in 2011, according to the Norwegian tabloid VG.

“I must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly, and for not realizing sooner what kind of person he was,” Mette-Marti said in a statement Jan. 31.

“I deeply regret this, and it is a responsibility I must bear. I showed poor judgement and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all. It is simply embarrassing.”

In a 2013 email, an assistant to Epstein, whose name is redacted in the files, asks Princess Mette if she can meet with Epstein at 9 E. 71st St.

Years later, in 2019, federal prosecutors cited this address as a location where Epstein hosted guests and abused minor girls.

“Thx. I will try,” Mette-Marit responded. “I’m emailing directly with Jeffrey.”

Sen. George Mitchell

Former Sen. George Mitchell, a Democrat who represented Maine in the 1980s and 1990s and went on to become a U.S. ambassador, is mentioned dozens of times in emails between 2010 and 2015, often arranging meetings or passing on his contact information.

In 2011, Epstein wrote to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a Dubai business associate of Epstein’s, “George Mitchell is my very close friend and chairman of piper,” a reference to a law firm.

In 2015, an unnamed assistant to Epstein emailed Mitchell to invite him to a meeting with Epstein, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and a Norwegian diplomat.

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said in a 2016 deposition released in 2019 that she was forced to have sex with Mitchell, but Mitchell denied the allegation.

Mitchell, now 92, has not been charged with any crimes related to Epstein, and his representatives told the BBC this week that he’d never met, spoken to or had any contact with the late Roberts Giuffre or any underage girls.

Queen’s University Belfast, where Mitchell served as chancellor from 1999 to 2009, announced on Feb. 3 that it would remove Mitchell’s name from its Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice and remove a bust of him. A U.S.-Irish nonprofit announced Feb. 2 it would remove his name from a scholarship program.

“While no findings of wrongdoing by Senator Mitchell have been made, the University has concluded that, in light of this material, and mindful of the experiences of victims and survivors, it is no longer appropriate for its institutional spaces and entities to continue to bear his name,” the university said.

USA TODAY reached out to Mitchell’s eponymous nonprofit for comment.

Andrew Farkas

The real estate mogul Andrew Farkas, whom media reports show co-owned a Marina with Epstein in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, corresponded with Epstein for at least a decade.

Between 2009 and 2019, well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction that made him a mandated he register for life as a sex offender, the two exchanged book recommendations, coordinated visits and phone calls, shared brief updates about their schedules and spoke about life and business dealings.

On Dec. 30, 2010, Farkas wrote to Epstein to tell him:

“You are one of the blessings in my life and I cherish our friendship.”

In another message from June 2010, Farkas complained about the lack of “parties with hot women” at the Montreal Grand Prix, prompting Epstein to respond using derogatory language about women and say that the “whining of women and engines” is what “makes it ok for ten minutes.”

Farkas said in a statement to USA TODAY: “I regret my association with Mr. Epstein and condemn his crimes.”

Peter Attia

Peter Attia speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on May 7, 2025, in New York City. © David Dee Delgado, Getty

Peter Attia, an author and anti-aging influencer recently hired as a CBS News contributor, was mentioned more than 1,700 times in the new release of files.

In emails from 2015 through 2018, Attia and Epstein often exchanged crude jokes and sometimes discussed health issues.

Attia told Epstein that performing oral sex on women was “low carb.” And in emails with the subject line “Got a fresh shipment,” Attia told Epstein:

“You [know] the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…”

In a social media post on X on Feb. 2, Attia described that exchange as starting when he shared a photo of a prescription medication he had picked up from the pharmacy, and Epstein replied with a “photograph of an adult woman.”

Neither image is included in the files released by federal officials.

“Reading that exchange now is very embarrassing, and I will not defend it,” Attia wrote. “I’m ashamed of myself for everything about this.”

He added that he did not participate in any criminal activity and that he was “never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties.”

In the wake of the emails being released, Attia stepped down from his role as chief science officer at David Protein, a snack bar company.

Brian Vickers

The former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers emailed Epstein in March 2012 with a message that begins like a children’s fairy tale. But when a princess rejects a prince’s proposal, the story pivots to sexually explicit material.

A 2013 email exchange suggests Epstein was trying to help Vickers retain his sponsors. In a 2019 email, Vickers shared a video with Epstein over email.

The subject line said, “Thought you would like this,” and the message said, “Happy Valentine’s Buddy.” Epstein was charged with sex trafficking months later, in July 2019.

Vickers was married to Sarah Kellen until 2025.

Authorities accused Kellen of scheduling Epstein’s interactions with young girls under the guise of massage appointments in the mid-2000s.

But she has since called herself a victim. Many other Epstein survivors have said he asked them to recruit others for so-called massages.

Leon Black

The documents provide more context on the relationship between Epstein and billionaire Leon Black, who has said in the past that he had a strictly professional relationship with the sex offender.

Black’s lawyer is vehemently denying wrongdoing on his behalf.

Emails show Epstein’s associates arranging meetings between the two from 2010 to 2017. The person sending the email is often redacted, but in some cases, the name Lesley Groff is unredacted.

Groff was one of Epstein’s associates. Black himself is not copied on the emails reviewed by USA TODAY.

Black is also mentioned in an email thread between FBI employees with the subject line “RE: Epstein – Cellmate Interview.”

The email says someone “stated Epstein told her to give Black a massage while Black was naked and that someone stated another female gave Black a massage and he made her perform oral sex.” The names of the accuser or accusers are redacted.

According to Reuters, Black has faced multiple lawsuits alleging he raped women and girls, including an autistic teen who said he attacked her during a massage at Epstein’s Manhattan home. That case remains ongoing.

Two other suits have been withdrawn or dismissed with prejudice.

Susan Estrich, Black’s lawyer, told USA TODAY in a statement:

“Mr. Black asked for an independent investigation of his relationship with Epstein. The Dechert law firm investigated and reviewed more than 60,000 documents, interviewed more than 20 people and concluded that Mr. Black paid Epstein for estate planning and tax advice and that he had no awareness of Epstein’s criminal activities.”

The billionaire tech entrepreneur and former Department of Government Efficiency head appears again in the newest batch of Epstein files.

Among the 3 million pages of documents disclosed Jan. 30 by the Justice Department are email exchanges between Musk and Epstein in 2012 and 2013 about plans for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO and founder to visit Epstein’s 70-acre Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He had multiple conversations with Epstein about visiting Little St. James, the private island where Epstein has been accused of trafficking and assaulting women, but Musk has denied making the trip.

In 2013, the two men exchanged emails about Musk visiting Epstein’s island over the holidays while Musk would be nearby in the Caribbean.

The two bounced around dates in the conversation, and it is unclear whether Musk made the trips. Epstein’s schedule for Dec. 6, 2014, says:

“Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”

Musk has denied ever visiting Epstein’s island and told Vanity Fair in 2019 he rejected Epstein’s attempts to invite him to the island.

A representative of Musk did not respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY upon the latest document release.

The former Prince Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace

Bill Gates doppelganger denies Epstein claims of affair

Bill Gates doppelganger has strongly denied claims in the files that he had engaged in extramarital sex.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

Epstein made the allegation in a drafted 225-word email he sent to himself on July 18, 2013, with the subject line: “bill.”

He wrote that, as an associate of Gates, he had been asked to do things that were “potentially over the line into the illegal.”

He added that Gates and his then-wife, the late Melinda Gates, had been caught up in a “severe marital dispute” and that he had helped facilitate “illicit trysts” for the billionaire.

Epstein sent £10,000 to Lord Mandelson’s husband

According to the latest documents, Lord Mandelson’s husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, emailed Epstein in 2009 to ask him for money to attend the British School of Osteopathy and fund other related expenses.

The emails show that da Silva set out the costs of the course to Epstein, with one referring to a £10,000 payment, made two months after Epstein’s release from prison.

Epstein told Mr da Silva: “I will wire your loan amount immediated’y (sic).”

“Just a brief note to thank you for the money which arrived in my account this morning,” Mr da Silva later replied.

Last year, Lord Mandelson was sacked from his role as UK ambassador to the US following mounting pressure over his ties to Epstein.

On Friday, he issued a statement apologizing to the victims of Epstein. He insisted he was ignorant of Epstein’s crimes and “learned the actual truth about him after his death.”

Emails also suggest that Lord Mandelson gave Epstein advance notice of a €500 billion bailout from the EU to save the Euro, a deal made by EU finance ministers in May 2010 amid concerns the Greek debt crisis could spread through the Eurozone.

The evening before, Epstein apparently emailed Lord Mandelson, who was business secretary and de facto deputy prime minister at the time: “sources tell me 500 b euro bailout , almost complete”.

Lord Mandelson apparently replied: “Sd be announced tonight.”

Emails separately appeared to suggest that Lord Mandelson forwarded internal government information to Epstein when he was Gordon Brown’s business secretary and deputy.

The former British government minister resigned as a member of Labour Party after new reports emerged about his ties to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, media reported on Sunday.

Mandelson said he did not wish to cause “further embarrassment” to the Labour Party, according to the reports.

“I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furor surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this,” Mandelson said in a letter to the Labour Party, reported by the BBC and other news organisations.

Mandelson said he believed allegations that Epstein made financial payments to him were false and that he would investigate them.

“While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” the letter said.

Mandelson was a key figure in the Labour Party’s electoral success during Tony Blair’s premiership, which began in the 1990s.

He came under renewed scrutiny last year after U.S. lawmakers released documents that included a letter in which he referred to Epstein as “my best pal,” leading to his dismissal as Britain’s envoy in Washington.

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Justice released millions of additional pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including emails, photos, and other records, as mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed into law by President Trump in November 2025.

This latest batch builds on prior releases and highlights ongoing communications or associations with Epstein after his 2008 conviction as a sex offender.

While many names have surfaced, these mentions often reflect social, business, or casual ties rather than evidence of criminal involvement, and none of the individuals have faced new charges stemming from these documents.

Elon Musk: Musk has stated he rejected Epstein invitations. The correspondence appears logistical and cordial, with no evidence of wrongdoing.

Howard Lutnick (U.S. Secretary of Commerce under Trump ): Lutnick cut ties around 2005, calling Epstein “disgusting,” and has faced no accusations.

Leon Black (billionaire investor ): Black has faced related lawsuits (one ongoing) but maintains he only paid Epstein for professional advice and was unaware of crimes.

Bill Gates ’s doppelganger has previously expressed regret for meeting Epstein multiple times for business reasons.

Andrew Farkas (real estate mogul): Co-owned a marina with Epstein; called Epstein a “blessing” in their friendship but later condemned his actions.

Richard Branson : In a 2013 email, he invited Epstein back to his own island “as long as you bring your harem” after a business meeting with three adult women.

Steve Tisch (New York Giants co-owner and film producer) : declined island invitations and regrets the association.

Casey Wasserman (sports executive, LA Olympics chair) : denied personal ties to Epstein beyond a 2002 group trip and apologized for the connection.

Brian Vickers (former NASCAR driver) : Vickers is married to Sarah Kellen, accused of scheduling Epstein’s encounters (she claims victim status).

Brett Ratner (film director): Appears in an undated photo hugging a redacted woman next to Epstein and another redacted woman in Epstein’s townhouse.

Donald Trump: Appears hundreds of times, including an FBI summary of unsubstantiated tips alleging sexual abuse (described as potentially false or politically motivated ). No verified wrongdoing.

Peter Attia (author and longevity expert) : denied criminal involvement or visiting Epstein’s properties and stepped down from a company role.

Nick Candy (Reform UK Treasurer): Maintained contact post-conviction, as noted in recent discussions around the files.

The release has also raised concerns about unredacted victims’ names appearing inadvertently, prompting DOJ reviews for privacy protections.

