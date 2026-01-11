By Cristina Laila

The White House on Saturday suggested that the US Military used a powerful sonic weapon to take out Venezuelan soldiers and security guards during the US’s operation to capture Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this month, the Army’s Delta Force captured Maduro after President Trump ordered military strikes on the South American country.

According to Reuters, Delta Force created an exact replica of Maduro’s safe house and practiced how they would enter and capture him. The CIA had an asset on the ground in Venezuela who infiltrated Maduro’s inner circle.

“On the day of the operation, we didn’t hear anything coming. We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation. The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react,” the security guard recounted.

After those drones appeared, some helicopters arrived, but there were very few. I think barely eight helicopters. From those helicopters, soldiers came down, but a very small number. Maybe twenty men. But those men were technologically very advanced. They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before.

“And then the battle began?” the interviewer asked.

“Yes, but it was a massacre. We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed. It seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn’t do anything,” the witness said.

“And your own weapons? Didn’t they help?” the interviewer asked.

“No help at all. Because it wasn’t just the weapons. At one point, they launched something—I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move,” he said.

“Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was,” the eyewitness said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to validate the eyewitness’s claims and said, “Stop what you are doing and read this.”

Some suggested this is just propaganda, but if so, word is spreading across Latin America: Don’t mess with the United States.

Venezuela said over 100 security officials and soldiers were killed in the US’s operation to capture Maduro.

No US forces were killed. President Trump said a few US service members were injured during the operation, but they are recovering.

Here is the original video of the security guard’s recollection of the US operation:

WATCH: Anttsinc on X: “An insider from Venezuela’s security forces says US troops were like nothing they’d ever seen — overwhelming firepower, advanced tech, total dominance. After Trump’s Fox News warning on taking on the cartels, Latin America is watching how powerful US forces truly are. 🇺🇸🇻🇪” ⸻ https://t.co/GKqlkDDcRw” / X

Maduro was indicted on four counts by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York.

Read the indictment here.

The grand jury indicted Maduro, his wife, Cilia Flores, and four others on four counts: Narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Maduro pleaded not guilty during his arraignment earlier this week.

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. military’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during Operation Absolute Resolve has sparked widespread discussion, particularly around claims of advanced weaponry used in the raid.

According to a witness account shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X (formerly Twitter), U.S. forces deployed what appeared to be a powerful sonic or energy-based weapon that incapacitated Venezuelan soldiers without direct combat, causing symptoms like nosebleeds, vomiting blood, and disorientation.

The account, attributed to an unnamed Venezuelan security guard present during the operation, describes the sequence of events: radar systems mysteriously shut down, drones appeared overhead, and helicopters delivered about 20 elite U.S. troops (reportedly from Delta Force).

He added that he’s “never seen anything like it” and suggested it explains why hundreds of Venezuelan fighters were neutralized with no reported U.S. casualties.

However, the described effects—internal bleeding and vomiting blood—suggest something more intense, possibly an experimental directed-energy system or a variant not publicly disclosed.

The raid itself was hailed by former CIA officials as “one of the greatest military operations ever,” involving precise intelligence, drones (possibly including kamikaze variants for strikes), and special forces that extracted Maduro in under two hours.

If the sonic weapon claims hold up, they could reshape perceptions of modern conflict, emphasizing non-kinetic tools over traditional firepower.

