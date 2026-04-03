By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 4, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi had been standing on precariously thin ice for months before President Trump finally swung the hatchet.

Her mishandling of the Epstein files enraged Trump’s base, which angered the president. When questioned about the files on Capitol Hill last month, Bondi evaded the inquiry by clumsily segueing into a financial report on NASDAQ and Dow Jones.

Aboard Air Force One, President Trump, who had been watching Bondi’s performance on television, winced in dismay—more so when Bondi refused an opportunity to address the bevy of Epstein victims sitting in the chamber.

Her performative theatrics left President Trump unimpressed, as did her inability to secure indictments against detainee Letitia James and the Seditious Six.

READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James Arrested

Bondi’s neck had been on the chopping block, now knowing when the blade would fall.

A confluence of professional mishaps sealed her fate, according to two White House sources speaking under promise of anonymity, including a scheme White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had orchestrated in hopes that President Trump would throw Bondi under the bus.

“Susie hates Pam, one source said.

“In her eyes, Pam’s a self-serving bitch. Once she saw President Trump’s admiration for Bondi start to fade, she put another nail in Pam’s coffin.”

Last month, five Republicans and every Democrat on the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Bondi to testify under oath once again about the DOJ’s handling and release of the Epstein files.

Republicans Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, and Scott Perry sided with Democrats, and a 24-19 vote all but compelled Bondi’s testimony.

Although Mace and Boebert had frequently criticized Bondi and the DOJ, Burchett, Cloud, and Perry surfaced as new voices of discontent.

It was a rare bipartisan rebuke over the incompleteness of the Epstein files release.

Per our sources, Susie Wiles convinced Burchett, Cloud, and Perry to admonish Bondi during private luncheons she had with them at Old Ebbitt Grill, an upscale bar and eatery in northwest D.C.

Neither I nor my sources know what they discussed, but Wiles dined with each of them three times in February and March.

As an aside, RRN had cordial relations with Wiles and her office prior to our inquiry about her involvement in Bondi’s dismissal. But when we reached out to Wiles’ assistant Cameron Sanders, he told us, “No comment.”

One White House source, however, told us, “President Trump came to realize Bondi was the same as the late Attorney General Bill Barr, a Deep State agent who had insinuated herself into the administration. Like with Noem, President Trump made up a new position for Bondi, because if he said he fired her for treason, it would just be fuel for the mainstream media.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IX – Bill Barr)

Our second source said, “Wiles discovered the Bondi tipped off California House Rep. Eric Swalwell that the FBI was reopening an investigation about his affair with a Chinese agent.”

Starting in 2011 and ending in 2015, Swalwell had sexual relations with a Chinese intelligence operative known as “Fang Fang,” who targeted up-and-coming politicians like Swalwell.

He had been banging her for four years until, in mid-2015, the FBI informed him she was a Chinese honeypot. The House Ethics Committee investigated their libidinous romance but found “no wrongdoing” in Swalwell’s part.

Wiles, one source said, wanted to reopen the investigation—but Bondi adamantly objected.

“It’s not really a secret that President Trump appointed women based on looks instead of expertise. Noem, Bondi—they aren’t the only ones. President Trump has proof that a group of Black men ran a train on Tulsi Gabbard, and, mark my words, she’s next. Susie Wiles is incredibly protective of President Trump.”

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