Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
2d

Real Raw News is Muscovite Disinformation.

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
3d

Dr. Joe! Front Page News Here!! Good one!

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