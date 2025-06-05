Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
21m

Shame on the criminal staff of the FDA. Fire them all!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Johnson's avatar
J Johnson
1h

Getting a drug approval BEFORE you do the studies for safety and efficacy..plus no product liability. Makary is a clown. FDA could care less about poisoning Americans

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture