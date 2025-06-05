By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 5, 2025

FDA Director Martin Adel Makary and his agency’s advisory board greenlit Moderna’s lower-dose COVID-19 vaccination without first consulting President Trump, according to a White House source familiar with the issue.

This week, Real Raw News published an article titled “White Hats Break with President Trump over FDA Approving New Moderna Clot Shot” after Armed Forces officers interviewed by RRN expressed acrimony over why an ineffective vaccine that killed so many received approval from presumably an ally of President Trump.

The White House noticed our piece, which prompted a response from a West Wing insider whose account of the drug’s approval contrasts with stories appearing in the mainstream media.

He claims that Makary approved the drug behind President Trump’s back and that Trump now faces a quagmire: Either publicly admit Makary betrayed him—fueling the liberal media’s assertion that the president is feckless, feeble, and unaware of his surroundings—or remain quiet for the moment and deal with Makary—and cancel the FDA’s emergency-use authorization—once the hullabaloo subsides.

Neither choice, the source said, is particularly palatable.

“This president canceled the Biden administration’s $800m contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine. Why? Because he knows bird flu is fake. Do you really think he’d approve of a new COVID-19 shot after all this country’s gone through? The Biden regime started that one, too,” our source said.

In April 2024, the criminal Biden administration contracted Moderna to manufacture the mNEXSPIKE mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over 65 and those aged 12-64 with at least one comorbidity, as defined by the CDC.

Moderna claimed mNEXSPIKE would be one-fifth as potent and as safe and effective as its earlier vaccines.

Makary, whom President Trump nominated as FDA commissioner on April 1, has called mNEXSPIKE a “revolutionary breakthrough.”

He, a pancreatic surgeon and member of the National Academy of Medicine, has a checkered history.

During the Plandemic, he called for a national lockdown and universal masking, and advocated for prioritizing getting as many people vaccinated with single doses versus holding vaccines back for second doses.

He later opposed vaccination mandates—except for vulnerable populations. His opinions seemed, to say the least, ambiguous.

“That he sideswiped President Trump means he’s Deep State,” our source said.

“And if President Trump didn’t know it before, now he does. This president might’ve known all along—he keeps his friends close and his enemies closer, often to expose them, drag them into the light. I can’t say for sure; President Trump has a history of pretending to trust people to expose them, the swamp creatures.”

Now, he added, President Trump must decide how to manage Makary’s treachery while ensuring another potentially deadly clot shot doesn’t poison more United States citizens.