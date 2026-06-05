By Douglas Harrington

June 5, 2026

The White House launched a public data website, Aliens.gov, on May 29, 2026, to provide real-time statistics on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests and migrant encounters nationwide.

According to a White House press release, the site aggregates data from federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE, with the stated aim of increasing transparency on immigration enforcement operations.

Officials said the website publishes weekly arrest numbers, border encounter figures, and regional breakdowns updated daily.

The site, which sits at whitehouse.gov/aliens, uses the legal term for non-citizens and features a live map and direct link to ICE, according to the 100PercentFedUp report.

The Trump administration described the initiative as a tool for public accountability.

How the Site Works

Data on Aliens.gov includes the number of ICE arrests per week, migrant encounters at the southern border, and breakdowns by U.S. state and region.

The White House fact sheet stated that the information is sourced from government databases and refreshed every 24 hours.

In the first year of the Trump administration, ICE made about 379,000 arrests from Jan. 20, 2025, through Jan. 20, 2026, with the majority involving individuals with criminal arrests or convictions, according to a report by Zero Hedge.

According to data cited by The National Pulse, 60 percent of illegal immigrants detained by ICE during that period had prior criminal charges or convictions.

The site also links to a direct line for the public to report tips to ICE.

A White House spokesperson said the goal is to make enforcement data accessible without requiring Freedom of Information Act requests.

Reactions from Advocacy Groups and Officials

Immigration advocacy groups criticized the launch, citing privacy concerns and potential misuse of data.

The American Civil Liberties Union expressed apprehension that the site could be used to target specific communities.

Activists have long protested ICE operations; in Los Angeles, taxpayer-funded groups such as CHIRLA and PSL were linked to riots against ICE raids in June 2025, leading to the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops, according to Willow Tohi of NaturalNews.com.

Similarly, a George Soros-funded network has fueled anti-ICE activism in Minnesota, as reported by Douglas Harrington in a Feb. 3, 2026, article.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the site as a transparency tool. Border security advocates praised the move, noting that real-time data helps the public understand enforcement patterns.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox News that “millions” more deportations are needed and vowed to surge ICE into sanctuary cities.

In a separate development, a federal judge in Illinois blocked the government from pressuring Apple and Meta to remove public ICE-tracking tools, ruling that such coercion likely violated the First Amendment, according to Reclaim The Net.

Context of the Launch

Aliens.gov launched amid ongoing national debates over immigration policy and enforcement.

Previous administrations did not provide granular real-time data on ICE arrests.

The site’s name derives from the legal term “alien,” used in U.S. immigration law to refer to non-citizens.

Critics argue the name could stigmatize migrants, while supporters say it is legally accurate.

As Michelle Malkin documented in her book Open Borders Inc., networks of anti-border activists have long sought to undermine immigration enforcement, often funded by left-wing organizations and foreign interests.

The administration has also set aggressive daily arrest quotas for ICE, targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records in major sanctuary cities, as reported by Lance D. Johnson in NaturalNews.com.

At the same time, the Department of Justice has sued four blue states -- Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington -- for refusing to provide undercover license plates to federal agents, according to a May 28, 2026, report from 100PercentFedUp.

These actions highlight the tension between federal enforcement and local sanctuary policies.

Wrap-Up

White House officials stated that Aliens.gov will be updated with additional features, including historical data and enhanced mapping, in the coming months.

No immediate changes to ICE operational tactics have been announced as a result of the site.

The true impact of the transparency initiative remains to be seen, as both supporters and critics continue to debate its implications for privacy, public safety, and immigration enforcement accountability.

Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives.

They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.

With one exception — they do not belong here.

Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society.

Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening.

Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion.

Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth.

Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid.

President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation.

The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.

READ MORE:

ICE Arrests Criminal Sexual Predators Among Illegal Immigrants in Nationwide Operation

Patriots Wanted: Homeland Security (DHS) Drops Age Cap, 80,000 Americans Rush to Join ICE and Help Clean Up Biden’s Mess

🚨 BREAKING: ICE LAUNCHES OPERATION TERMINAL STRIKE — MASSIVE RAID AT ATLANTA’S HARTSFIELD-JACKSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT🚨

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Moves to Save 450,000 Unaccompanied Minors Abandoned, Lost Under Criminal Joe Biden’s Border Policies

BOTTOMLINE

The White House launched Aliens.gov (full URL: https://www.whitehouse.gov/aliens/), a new official government website that tracks ICE arrests, migrant encounters, and immigration enforcement data.

The site is deliberately styled like a sci-fi/UFO disclosure page—complete with Star Wars-style scrolling text, starry backgrounds, “TOP SECRET”/“CLASSIFIED” labels, and phrases such as “THEY WALK AMONG US” and “For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret.”

It then pivots to explain that the “aliens” in question are undocumented immigrants, framing the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in dramatic, extraterrestrial-themed language.

Key features of the site:

Live “Encounters” counter : Real-time national total of immigration encounters/arrests (reported in the hundreds of thousands to millions depending on the snapshot).

Interactive “Alien Arrest Map” : A searchable U.S. heat map showing ICE arrest data by city, county, and state. Users can click locations for details on arrest numbers, dates, charges, countries of origin, and any reported gang affiliations.

Data dashboard : Spreadsheet-style lists of operations nationwide (thousands of entries).

Tip line: Direct link to the official ICE tip form labeled “REPORT SUSPICIOUS ALIENS → ICE TIP LINE.”

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