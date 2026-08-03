By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 3, 2026

Democrats are worried President Trump will deploy federal forces to voting locations during the midterms while they’re actively undermining the equitable process our nation relies on to ensure that malefactors never see public office.

According to a source in General Eric M. Smith’s Office, White Hats on Wednesday raided an immigration and refugee center in San Antonio, Texas, and found evidence Democrats are actively scheming to steal the state’s midterm.

Texas is in turmoil with a crucial Senate seat hanging in the balance.

Most current polls give Democratic candidate James Talarico a three-to-five-point edge over Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Ken Paxton, the state’s former attorney general who has been mired in controversy ever since his own party impeached him in 2023 over allegations of bribery and unfitness for office.

Making matters worse, Paxton’s wife Angela Paxton filed for divorce from her husband, citing “biblical grounds” and adultery after 38 years of marriage.

Still, President Trump endorsed Paxton over the venerable and sometimes rebellious John Cornyn in the state’s primary runoff in May.

Publicly, Democratic lawmakers applauded Paxton’s win, believing he’d be the easier candidate to unseat.

Whether they hold that belief privately is questionable, for counterfeit voter registration cards bearing Hispanic names don’t materialize out of thin air.

Last month, White Hats at Marine Corps Cyberspace Command caught wind of a rumor suggesting that an immigration advocate facility in Bexar County had designs on supplying illegal aliens with voting credentials.

An estimated 90,000 illegal aliens reside in Bexar County, according to data analysis from the Migration Policy Institute, though the actual number is probably twice that figure.

“It doesn’t take 90,000 votes to swing a state election,” our source said.

Before taking direct action, White Hats had to authenticate the veracity of their whistleblower’s claim.

That involved disguising a regimented, combat Marine as a wetback who could barely speak five words of broken English. They fitted a Marine of Hispanic descent with a shaggy hairpiece, a pillow-stuffed shirt, and a story to tell immigration activists.

He was Raul Jose Sanchez, working off the books as an unlicensed electrician since entering the United States illegally in 2021. He had braved crossing the Rio Grande and avoided border patrol agents, hoping to prosper in the United States of America.

He would tell the office a Greyhound Bus carried him from Eagle Pass, Texas, to San Antonio, where he lives with a friend, also an illegal, in a crumbling apartment complex whose owners pity illegal aliens.

He would say he had heard from a friend of a friend that the outreach center was offering illegals furious at President Trump’s deportation policies a means to vote for the Democratic candidate.

The Marine had slain Jihadists in Afghanistan, and in Maui and Chimney Rock, North Carolina, he’d killed many FEMA, Biden’s dark forces.

He was a proficient sniper, but his sleuthing and investigative skill were sorely absent, a fact that became apparent when he did approach an overweight, blue-haired woman sitting behind a desk at the outreach center.

She wore a “Gavin Newsom 2028” T-shirt and ballcap with the slogan “ABOLISH ICE.”

Outside, the Marine’s three squadmates sat in a nondescript SUV monitoring a radio tuned to the same frequency as the hidden microphone the Marine inside wore under his shirt.

His instructions were to address employees and volunteers in Spanish; however, the Arizona-born, bilingual Marine, whose naturalized parents migrated to the United States in 1984, had been speaking English since kindergarten, and while conversing, asking the woman whether she could him “vote for James Talarico to turn Texas blue,” he slipped from Spanish to English midsentence.

The pinko woman glared at him suspiciously, and in Spanish told him he had no idea what he was on about because undocumented immigrants were forbidden from voting in United States elections.

Had the Marine realized he screwed up, he ought to have aborted the mission.

But hubris often dwarfs discernment, and the Marine persisted, stressing to the woman that his friends in the underground had assured him he was at the right place to obtain voting credentials.

“I hate Donald Trump, I hate Ken Paxton. I vote James Talerico,” he told her, this time sticking to Spanish.

The woman called it as she saw it: “If you’re undercover ICE, there’s a sign on the window—ICE not allowed here, so unless you have a warrant, get the fuck out.”

A piercing voice in the Marine’s miniature earpiece shouted, “You’ve been made. Don’t press it. Leave now.”

“I’m sorry, Miss, I guess I have the wrong place,” the Marine told the woman as he left the building.

“After he rejoined his teammates, they berated him for botching the recon. They figured if the place was a criminal enterprise, they were probably shredding documents and fake IDs as soon as he’d left. There wasn’t any doubt shady shit was going on, ‘cause they locked the door and hung a closed sign on the door right away. It was only 5:00 p.m. and normal open hours were till 6:30,” our source said.

The Marines had decided to remain in the area and, at 5:35 p.m., saw two outreach center employees—but not the blue-haired woman—leave the building and lock the door behind them.

A few minutes later, they saw a plume of black and grey smoke rising from the alleyway behind the building.

They exited the vehicle and dashed to the scene—someone had hurled three flaming garbage bags into a commercial dumpster. Two Marines jumped in and trampled the flames with their boots, extinguishing the fire.

Nearly everything had burned to a crisp—except for a handful of preprinted voter registration cards, three fraudulent Texas Driver’s licenses, and a document with the name of a person who works at the Bexar County Voter Registrar’s office.

“The totality of evidence suggests the outreach center’s guilt and that someone at the Texas Secretary of State’s office is complicit, manufacturing fake voter cards and driver’s licenses, and making sure the names show up on voter rolls at county polling sites. It’s probably the tip of the iceberg,” our source said.

White Hats, he said in closing, have informed President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security of their findings.

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