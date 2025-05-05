By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 5, 2025

White Hats this weekend arrested former intelligence assets who were planning to destabilize Trump’s presidency by causing a mass casualty event that could’ve killed hundreds of innocent people, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

As reported, President Trump’s efforts to expel Deep State-aligned personnel from alphabet agencies—the NSA, FBI, and CIA—have inadvertently spawned a tenacious, vindictive adversary with the means and ability to sow untold chaos—a brotherhood of vengeful agents united behind a single objective: make President Trump, the man who ruined their lives, endure indescribable misery.

While many recently fired agents have been arrested, others were fired or indefinitely furloughed for lack of tangible evidence warranting incarceration, or simply for poor job performance.

White Hats say fired agents across all alphabet agencies have formed into cells and that each cell probably has a unique goal geared toward making Trump’s next four years the most miserable years of his life.

A six-man Miami-based cell was in the beginning stages of plotting to bring down a commercial airliner using drones coated with reflective paint when White Hats learned of the scheme through their intelligence network.

“Democrats blamed Trump for recent airplane and helicopter mishaps like the CRJ-700/Blackhawk collision over the Potomac in January, and, absurdly, the commuter plane that plunged into the Bearing Sea in Alaska in February. The Dems fomenting public fear of flying and saying Trump’s budget cuts put passengers at risk is crazy talk. But, look at it this way, if a large airplane loaded with passengers exploded on final approach to Miami International, the catastrophe would hurt the industry, not to mention the public outcry,” our source said.

More specifically, the cell sought to fly drones into both engines of a Boeing 777 or Airbus A350—large, widebody jets able to seat 350 or more passengers—as it began its final approach at an altitude of 1500’.

White Hats discovered these details on Friday evening as Delta Force operators stormed a rental home in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami and shot dead one of two former CIA agents who had been studying airport approach plates and discussing how to cause maximum collateral damage.

A paper diagram on a table listed commercially purchasable, low-visibility drones that could carry payloads up to 30 lbs, presumably for explosives.

Someone had scribbled on the page, “Drone swarm or one drone per engine?”

And in a night table drawer Delta found a receipt for four FREEFLY Astro Base Industrial Drones ordered from B&H Photovideo in New York City, which Delta found in a bedroom closet, as well a 17lbs. of Semtex, a widely known plastic explosive primarily used in commercial blasting, demolition, and specific military applications.

The surviving spook, our source said, wouldn’t speak despite being repeatedly struck in the head with rifle butts until his face looked like hamburger meat.

“It didn’t matter. We know who the other four were and where they were. But that guy got his deserves,” our source said.

As Delta seized evidence and took custody of their brutally beaten prisoner, MARSOC Marines raided an Airbnb on Miami Beach and an apartment in Brickell, each of which housed two of four of the remaining cell members.

No fatalities or injuries occurred during the incursions, but the Marines discovered a hand-drawn map with an “X” marking the spot from where the renegade spooks would launch the drones—the rooftop of Magic City Casino, a few hundred feet from Miami-Dade International Airport.

“This crisis has been averted, but other cells are still out there. Their M.O. has changed—they don’t want to kill Trump anymore; they want to make his presidency so full of calamity that he’s forced to resign in disgrace. We’re doing what we can to prevent it, but these bastard Deep Staters are dogged and don’t care about who they hurt and kill if it means embarrassing and screwing with POTUS,” our source said.