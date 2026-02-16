By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 17, 2026

In a remarkable breach of decorum, senior US military officials called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign over her abysmal performance before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning, her refusal to supply JAG with unredacted Epstein files, and her Sunday announcement declaring that the DOJ had no more Epstein files to share with anyone.

As reported previously, when Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh last week asked POTUS for intact, unredacted copies of the Epstein files, he deferred the request to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Sources in General Bligh’s office have since told Real Raw News that Bondi snubbed the request, saying the files are the property of the Department of Justice, not the Armed Forces.

She allegedly offered Gen. Bligh the same deal she’s offered to Congresspeople: supervised access at the DOJ’s D.C. headquarters.

“Unacceptable,” Gen. Bligh’s adjunct told RRN.

“You know what she said about Gen. Bligh? She called him ‘General blight’ when he wanted physical files or a full digital download. She’s not obliged to share them, but it would be a matter of professional courtesy. We suspect we’re interested in some of those redacted names, you know, people we want to put under the microscope.”

He described Bondi’s recent behavior as erratic, unpredictable, and turbulent, emphasizing her chaotic presence on Capitol Hill last week.

When raked over the coals about the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files, Bondi deflected questions by transforming herself into an economist and touting the Dow Jones.

“It was odd even for her,” our source said, “Sure, she spars with Demorats often, but it was extreme. And she wouldn’t even turn her head to acknowledge the Epstein victims in the back of the hearing room–weird.”

Our source said the coup de grâce came early Sunday morning, as Bondi quietly announced that the DOJ had fully complied with the Epstein Transparency Act and had no further files to release, even though it had disseminated only three million of an estimated six million pages.

“Some of us, we gotta call things as we see it, and Bondi—well, can’t sugarcoat it. She appears to be a disingenuous cover-up artist. Don’t know if she’s doing this on her own or on orders, but, man, it sure makes it look like she’s protecting pedos and potential traitors,” our source said.

Gen. Bligh’s impetus for wanting the files stems from an unshakable suspicion that they hold names of intelligence and State Department officials—some active, others retired—who not only visited Epstein Island but also were blackmailed by the disgraced financier into divulging government secrets to foreign powers, imperiling national security.

If true, they could face espionage charges, which have no statute of limitations, regardless of whether the DOJ holds them accountable for child sex crimes.

“Protecting monsters and traitors is unconscionable,” our source said.

“Unrestricted access to the entirety of the Epstein files would immensely help us corroborate circumstantial evidence we already have. That Bondi still has a job is perplexing. Speaking for myself, if she’s protecting the guilty, she ought to go to the same place they should, and I mean GITMO.”

White Hats aren’t the only conservatives pained by Bondi’s recent behavior.

Conservative commentators and talk show hosts have used their pulpits to urge President Trump—who remains steadfastly loyal to Bondi—to can the attorney general.

Radio host Erik Erickson said Bondi’s inaction would help Democrats win the midterms, while popular podcaster Tim Pool said Bondi was doing a disservice to the American populace.

Fox News Host Lisa Kennedy said Bondi sounds like “a shrieking Karen,” and Second Amendment Advocate Lisa Loesch excoriated the AG for “making an ass of herself.”

“She’s off the board,” our source said. “Unless POTUS sees something in her we don’t, it’s time for her to go, so professionals can take care of business.”