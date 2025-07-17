By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 17, 2025

The President’s recent jarring choices—bombing Iran, the Epstein reversal, and re-arming Ukraine—have befuddled and angered not only his constituents but also the White Hats who have spent the last five years defending him, the Constitution, and the MAGA mission.

When the President bombed Iran on Israel’s behalf, White Hats spoke quietly among themselves, voicing disagreement with the President’s decision, for he had campaigned on non-interventionism.

Yet they didn’t publicly disparage him, as doing so in uniform is prohibited by the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and they understood that a president is often privy to information above their pay grade.

When the President had an apparent fallout with Vladimir Putin and announced he would re-arm Ukraine to the tune of $10bn in defensive weapons—after lambasting the criminal Biden regime for improvidently funding Ukraine—White Hats raised their eyebrows with incredulity.

In their eyes, President Trump, irrespective of his feud with Putin, had broken a sacred pact; after all, White Hats have expended considerable effort capturing, incarcerating, and executing Deep Staters for illicitly funding the pedophile Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s war of terror.

That President Trump seems eager to drain an already depleted US arsenal now further has many White Hats scratching their heads in bewilderment and wondering just what the hell is happening.

The United States has a limited supply of patriot missiles and HIMARS rockets, and resupply is a costly and tedious endeavor.

And when President Trump reversed course on the Epstein files—and subsequently had a social media meltdown, attacking MAGA for wanting the transparency he had promised them—alarm bells, a deafening klaxon, sounded in the heads of White Hats across the country.

The Epstein files assuredly exist, and Epstein was indeed murdered in prison.

The DOJ claimed to have “thousands of hours” of video Epstein had secretly recorded of his clients with underage girls, ostensibly to blackmail them, as well as Epstein’s client list.

Then, as if by magic, those videos and the list vanished in a puff of smoke, with the DOJ announcing it had closed the Epstein case and had no additional information to share with the public, concluding, too, that Epstein indeed committed suicide, his secrets forever entombed with his corpse.

President Trump’s actions and statements of late have many White Hats pondering the possibility that the President in the Oval Office is not the real President Trump.

And some White Hats have resolved to ferret out the truth.

Real Raw News this week spoke with four White Hat officers, rank O-5 or higher, who believe, based on a preponderance of evidence, that President Trump has been replaced by a body double, is under the influence of psychotropic drugs, or is being blackmailed to renege on his campaign promises.

A source at the US Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) discussed the body double theory.

“I think last week, or the week before, I told you we didn’t see indicators that Trump’s been replaced. Some of us here we’ve revised our opinion after seeing photos and video of Trump and public events. I’m sure you’ve seen the pics of Trump’s swollen ankles and the blemish on his hand taken at FIFA. The media’s running with the narrative that it’s proof Trump is sick, has deep vein thrombosis or something, or congestive heart failure, or kidney or liver disease. We’ve consulted with medical experts, and these conditions don’t manifest suddenly; it’s not just blood pooling down to the ankles. What we see is a completely different person—uncomfortable shoe risers causing the bloated ankles. And that’s not all. That person’s posture was different, and his right eye was 4mm offset from the bridge of his nose, compared to Trump’s. Whoever that was, it wasn’t Trump,” he said.

His opinion, however, differs from that of a source at the US Army Medical Command.

“Hypnotic and suggestive drugs like haloperidol and lithium and sodium thiopental can induce a trans-like state, rendering a person open to suggestion. The pharmacological reaction can, in some people, cause venous edema—swollen feet—and visible bruises on the extremities. It’s possible, and I’m not saying likely, or how it’s been done, President Trump’s been influenced by a psychotropic drug,” she said.

A combat Marine in General Smith’s office supplied a more blunt, pedestrian response.

“If the POTUS in the White House is POTUS and just changed his mind on issues, well, that’s his prerogative, and we must accept that. But if the Deep State’s fucked with Trump, or replaced him with an imposter, then we gotta expose the fraud. But we can’t just storm the White House and ask the President, ‘Who the fuck are you?’ Two plus two aren’t equal to four—something foul is going on. Yeah, maybe Trump could’ve had cause to bomb the shit out of Iran, but the Ukraine shit, and the Epstein shit, that just isn’t President Trump,” he said.