By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 18, 2026

A White Hat plan to let artificial intelligence decide the outcome of military tribunals was scrapped last week after “Tribunal AI”-a proprietary model derived from Anthropic’s Claude—acquitted a Deep State detainee despite a preponderance of evidence that should’ve guaranteed a verdict of guilty.

As reported in April, JAG sources told RRN they were considering using artificial intelligence to accelerate outstanding tribunals in case President Trump’s successor, for whatever reason, tries to shutter White Hat operations.

A few White Hat sources say DOJ officials have asked President Trump to terminate the White Hat initiative and assign unresolved cases to qualified DOJ prosecutors. But that digression is for a future article.

When we first reported on Tribunal AI, we were told the concept was entirely theoretical and that programming would begin only after legal and AI experts held a forum to figure out the implications of AI arbitrating a human being’s guilt or innocence.

Whether that confab actually took place is unclear. What’s now clear, however, is that JAG had already developed and rigorously tested Tribunal AI prior to our first article.

As for why sources at the naval station didn’t divulge Tribunal AI’s true status during our initial interview, they apologized for the deception and said leadership hadn’t yet authorized full disclosure.

In March and April, JAG conducted 50 mock trials using both the program and human juries to evaluate whether they rendered identical verdicts after receiving arguments and inculpatory and exculpatory evidence, and whether their verdicts aligned in all but 2 cases.

The AI’s conviction rate (50 of 50) was greater than the humans’ (48 of 50).

On May 12, JAG live-tested Tribunal on a GITMO detainee accused of treason and betraying his oath of office.

Until yesterday, we hadn’t heard the name Gerald Parker, the physician tapped by President Trump to lead the White House Pandemic Response Team in January 2025.

Apparently, a lack of due diligence by President Trump’s team helped Parker land the job. He had previously served as Barack Hussein Obama’s Secretary of Defense for Biological and Chemical Defense from 2010 to 2013.

His tenure in the Trump administration lasted only six months; in July 2025, President Trump ousted Parker upon learning he had clandestinely promised pharmaceutical manufacturers hundreds of millions of dollars to produce new COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccinations.

Worse, on June 10, 2025, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command intercepted a call between Parker and Moderna Chief Development Officer David Hodge.

Parker purportedly told him, “I’ve been lying low and earning trust, and now I’m in like Flynn. We’ll all be getting paid big time.”

Three days later, US Marines encircled the Deep Stater’s home, and a Marine Force Reconnaissance squad breached the door and hurled flashbang and CS grenades inside.

When they entered, Parker was lying prostrate on a shag rug, coughing violently and rubbing his stinging eyeballs with his thumbs.

He was arrested, arraigned, and flown to GITMO, where he languished until Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh informed him that a revolutionary algorithm would preside over his ineluctable fate.

Per our sources, Parker’s JAG-appointed counsel strenuously objected, arguing that allowing a computer to dictate a person’s destiny was unethical, immoral, and unlawful, but Gen. Bligh rebuked the argument, saying that Tribunal AI had been trained to deliver an impartial verdict.

His trust in Tribunal AI dissolved as the algorithm instantly found Parker “not guilty” with prejudice and told him to sue the government for wrongful prosecution.

General Bligh, our sources said, overruled the computer’s decision and announced a mistrial, saying he would shelve Tribunal AI for the near future, at least until properly trained to reject specious arguments and “fake news” pulled from fake news sites like CNN and MSNOW.

“The bad verdict shows AI is heavily flawed. He’s guilty. If he wasn’t, he wouldn’t be at Camp Delta. We’ll put him on trial again, next time with Marine and Navy panelists,” a JAG source said.

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