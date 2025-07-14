By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 13, 2025

President Donald J. Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for embattled Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post that criticized the MAGA movement for incessantly demanding the release of the Epstein files.

“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” President Trump wrote.

President Trump’s post came days after a DOJ memo saying that the DOJ had closed the book on Epstein and had no other information to share with the public appeared in the public domain.

The revelation sharply contrasted with what administration officials had said in earlier interviews and social media posts—that the Epstein files were encyclopedic and would be made public.

The reversal infuriated MAGA, whose enriched vitriol intensified following President Trump’s Saturday post. Truth Social was unkind to the president, with many of his most stalwart supporters accusing him of covering for Bondi and gaslighting his base.

Reports of a fractured DOJ were ubiquitous across the news this week; allegedly, Bongino and Patel had a blowout with Bondie and Suzie Wiles over the handling of the Epstein files that culminated in Bongino taking a day off and threatening to resign.

Patel on social media last unambiguously denied that the confrontation took place, and simultaneously asserted that “conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been.”

One thing is crystal clear: There is a rigorous and assiduous effort among administration officials to squelch further discussion about Jeffrey Epstein.

Real Raw News has been unable to independently verify the truth because our West Wing and DOJ sources have gone silent this week, possibly fearing polygraph exams.

Military sources, however, see an ominous, dark, and expanding cloud forming over Washington, a city rife with treachery and Deep State shenanigans, an incubator of evil.

Few who enter the Beltway remain immune to its corruptive influence, a prominent White Hat source told RRN.

“It’s looking more and more like bad actors entered Trump’s circle,” he said.

“A lot of our investigations got handed off to the DOJ in January. We basically got told we could continue investigating a, b, and c, but the DOJ would handle d through z. This hasn’t exactly sat well because we’ve done a hell of a lot of work over the last five years. Epstein was never our thing, but the DOJ doing a 180-degree spin sure has a bunch of us wondering what the hell is going on over there. Is this a repeat of 2016? Deep Staters infiltrating the White House? Sure seems like it.”

He went on to say that White Hat leadership does not believe President Trump himself has been compromised, but is heeding the advice of malefactors trying to alienate President Trump from his base, which the Deep State failed to accomplish during Trump’s first term.

“Some people are born with certain gifts. Trump’s immune to Deep State influence, but the same can’t be said for everyone in his company. We had to take out a lot of trash—Pence, Barr…the list goes on. And we don’t want to go through this again—we’re still backlogged. If POTUS asks us to investigate his people, we will, but we don’t investigate his appointees without his consent. And right now, he’s defending Bondi and Patel and Bongino.”

Asked whether White Hats has voiced to President Trump any trepidations about his appointees, he said, “It’s not appropriate right now to comment on individuals—if someone seems too good to be true, that’s often a red flag. Right now, we’re casual observers to this DOJ-Epstein mess, nothing more, and if that changes, great; if not, we watch and listen. There’s at least one traitor around POTUS, without a doubt.”