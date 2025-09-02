By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 2, 2025

General Eric M. Smith on Thursday received from President Donald Trump a sealed Manila envelope and instructions to open it upon receiving confirmation of President Trump’s death, Real Raw News has learned.

A military courier, a source in the general’s office told Real Raw News, hand-delivered the envelope to General Smith at his Quantico office Thursday morning.

Written on it, in President Trump’s handwriting, were four words—”unseal under condition red”—followed by a 12-digit alphanumeric code.

The general, he added, retrieved an “authenticator” from a wall safe and compared its digits with those on the envelope. They matched.

“If you’ve ever seen a war movie like Crimson Tide, you saw the characters use a manual authenticator. It’s a small slip of paper sealed in plastic. You crack the plastic to remove the paper with the code. If it matches your orders, the message is authentic. Basically, President Trump and Gen. Smith must’ve set this up in the past. That the codes matched told the general that the envelope in fact came from the president,” our source said.

Having validated the cypher, the general then put the envelope inside the safe and locked it, the source said.

“I don’t know what’s in that envelope and neither does General Smith. But I know what Condition Red means—trouble,” said the source.

Condition Red, he went on, means the president is dead, has disappeared, or is gravely incapacitated and unlikely to recover.

The timing of the envelope’s arrival and the current controversy about the president’s health is suspicious but does not support any conclusions.

The Deep State has been pushing the narrative that President Trump is on his last leg, citing his bruised hands, swollen ankles, rambling speeches and social media posts, and golfing hiatus as evidence of his failing health.

On the other hand, White House sources have assured us that President Trump is as healthy as any man his age, 79 years old.

Our White Hat source declined to guess on President Trump’s health.

“I’ve no idea how President Trump’s feeling, but I hope I have his energy when I’m pushing 80. I’ll take a wild guess, and it’s just a guess, what’s in that envelope, though,” he said.

He speculated that the envelope holds orders dictating how General Smith should respond if tragedy befalls President Trump and his successor, J.D. Vance or anyone in the presidential line of succession, attempts to shut down White Hat operations against the Deep State.

“If I’m right, President Trump will tell us to arrest anyone who tries to abort our mission,” he said.