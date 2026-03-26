By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 27, 2026

Five Hundred White Hats involved in anti-Deep State operations have been retasked to the Middle East amid the Iran War, limiting General Eric M. Smith’s ability to wage war against the despotic Democrats and RINOs who threaten the Republic and its citizenry.

As of this writing, the Pentagon had deployed 4,500 Marines, 2,000 airborne troops, 35 Air Force Combat Air Controllers, and an unknown number of Special Operations Forces—Delta Force, US Army Special Forces, and US Navy Seals—to the Persian Gulf, ostensibly for a preemptive strike to seize and hold Kharg Island.

According to a source in Gen. Smith’s office, a 5th Special Forces Group “A-Team” had zeroed in on a Democratic House Rep. suspected of producing child pornography when the War Department recalled them to Fort Bragg.

Naturally, they followed orders, even though our source said the team would’ve apprehended the pedophile within 24 hours.

Somewhere in California, a Marine platoon had staked out the home of a Biden Cabinet official wanted for treason.

White Hats at Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command had obtained actionable intelligence that the target, who for six months had been vacationing in Prague, was due to return home on March 12.

But the War Department abruptly cancelled that assignment. Superseding orders compelled them to report at once to the USS Tripoli, an amphibious warship, for deployment to the Middle East.

General Smith, who has commanded the White Hats since General David H. Berger’s retirement in 2023, tried contacting President Trump to ask whether forces engaging Deep Staters could remain stateside, as the Corps and other armed forces branches had a surplus of warriors.

“It’s perplexing,” our source said.

“In matters involving Deep State ops, General Smith has only ever answered to President Trump, not to Hegseth, not to the other Joint Chiefs of Staff. Lately, even for Gen. Smith, President Trump’s been inaccessible. As far as I know, the general hasn’t talked to the commander-in-chief in at least seven months. There’s this invisible wall surrounding POTUS, created by Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, and you can’t reach him without getting through them, and they’re not fond of the military.”

As reported in a previous article, though, another source in Gen. Smith’s office had told RRN that President Trump and Smith have had frequent contact—but only over the phone and not face-to-face.

General Smith, our current source added, had to jump through hoops to reach Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg.

“The general told him we had ongoing, sensitive operations preapproved by President Trump. Didn’t matter. Orders are orders. It’s disheartening,” our source said.

Asked why other White Hats couldn’t pick up the slack, he answered, “There’s no doubt we can, but certain groups were trained to tackle certain missions. It would’ve been easier for the War Department to let us do our thing and them find others. Almost seems suspicious that a few hundred, out of a million, Marines and soldiers get yanked off ops targeting a Deep Stater and a pedo.”

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