By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 11, 2026

The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) is hoping to assume control of Alligator Alcatraz, first to temporarily house GITMO Deep State detainees while Camp Delta undergoes sweeping security upgrades, then to intern the hundreds of still free despots President Trump plans to have arrested before his successor moves into the White House in January 2029.

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he and the Trump administration are in preliminary talks to shutter the controversial swamp prison, as it had become too costly to run, approximately one million dollars per day, with 50% vacancy.

Federal DHS officials and state officials concluded the center is too expensive and less effective than planned, according to reports.

On Friday, Staff Judge Advocate Major General Bligh spoke with Trump and DeSantis, the latter a former JAG officer, asking whether White Hats could take the reins and fund the detention center using financial assets they had over the years seized from imprisoned or executed Deep Staters who had violated the sacred precepts on which American society is built.

In other words, taxpayers would not bear the brunt of maintaining the 3,000-person capacity.

Furthermore, Camp Delta is long overdue for security upgrades, but renovations require relocating about 600 detainees to a logistically feasible, secured location, preferably isolated.

Alligator Alcatraz fits the bill, a JAG source told Real Raw News.

“Alligator Alcatraz meets every requirement for classified detainment under current threat protocols, but down the line we’d be hardening security there, too. We fly or ship them to Alligator Alcatraz, fix up Camp Delta, send’em back there, then tighten up Alcatraz. When done, we can incarcerate 4,500 detainees between both places.”

JAG-approved contractors and the US Army Corps of Engineers would install the upgrades, which include reinforced housing, solid steel doors equipped with heavy-duty electronic locking systems, fisheye-lens security cameras recessed into the ceiling of each cell, and an aerosol dispersion system whereby staff could pump teargas or other “pacification” chemicals into a cell without entering it.

“We have a rowdy bunch here sometimes,” our source said.

“Every cell block will have the same maximum-security measures, if the deal gets done. President Trump—the best president we’ve had—and DeSantis gotta sign off on it, and ICE would have to clear out the 1,300 illegal aliens there right now.”

Asked how long renovating Camp Delta would take, our source, perhaps optimistically, said that once bureaucratic hurdles are cleared, revamping the cells will take about eight months, after which it would be ready to receive detainees, and remodeling efforts would shift to Alligator Alcatraz.

“Due to its location, Alligator Alcatraz has natural defenses—the snake and alligator-infested swamp. We still want to beef it up, though, and there’s no timetable there—but President Trump did ask General Bligh if he could get it done before the 2028 election.”

We will post a follow-up once we hear more on this story.

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