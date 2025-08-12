By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 12, 2025

White Hats on Sunday killed a Ukrainian assassin in Wasilla, Alaska, five days before President Trump is scheduled to meet with Vladimir Putin at a currently undisclosed venue in The Last Frontier.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., soldiers from the 10th Special Forces Group stormed a bungalow on Front Street, near Lake Lucille, and shot dead 42-year-old Stefan Orestovych, a resident of Kyiv and former employee of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

He was also a trained sniper, having spent a decade with the Ukrainian army’s Special Operations Forces. US Special Forces had to kill him, a White Hat source told Real Raw News, for he had pulled a pistol on them as they charged through the doorway.

After neutralizing the threat, the soldiers found two Sig P229 pistols, a scoped and suppressor-fitted Daniel Defense DDM4 AR-style rifle, and the expertly forged passport Orestovych had used to enter the US via Anchorage.

White Hats are currently tracing the firearms’ origin, and believe he must have gotten them domestically after arriving in the US on August 5.

According to our source, it was Putin who told President Trump that he had high confidence that a skilled and notorious assassin had successfully reached Alaska.

The FSB, Russia’s counterintelligence agency, had somehow determined that Orestovych would be staying in Wasilla ahead of the Trump-Putin conference.

It’s unclear whether Orestovych knew the location of the meeting, as both the White House and the Kremlin have kept that information a closely guarded secret.

As Orestovych is dead and can’t be questioned, who he planned to kill is also unknown. President Trump? Putin? Both?

On August 7, Special Forces met with Secret Service agents in Anchorage to forge plans to find the would-be assassin.

The Secret Service, our source said, fanned across Wasilla, a relatively small city with a population of only 3,000 permanent residents, and asked locals if any unusual strangers had shown up in town over the last few days.

For an assassin, Orestovych wasn’t exceptionally discreet. Employees at two local eateries told the Secret Service that a middle-aged male, thin and about six feet three, with a thick Eastern European accent, had eaten at their establishments and was staying at a small cabin near Lake Lucille.

Following the clues, the Secret Service scoped out the cabin and ran the plates of the KIA Soul parked on a gravel driveway.

It was a rental from Enterprise Rent-a-Car at Anchorage International Airport, and the renter had acquired it using forged credentials—an international driver’s license and a foreign Mastercard with matching names.

Our source would not disclose Orestovych’s alias.

Convinced they had located the mark, Secret Service and Special Forces debated which entity would apprehend Orestovych.

Apparently, they ruffled each other’s feathers, each wanting the honor of catching him. President Trump, our source said, cast the deciding vote; Special Forces would breach the cabin and subdue Orestovych, then hand him over to the Secret Service.

Meanwhile, President Trump contacted Putin to inform him he had found Orestovych, whose arrest was imminent.

Over the next two days, the soldiers and the Secret Service tracked Orestovych’s movements, as they had to be sure he had no accomplice looming in the shadows.

He left the cabin only twice each day, an hour each time, to eat breakfast and dinner at either Nonna’s Osteria or Everett’s café. He would sit alone in a corner, avoiding conversation.

On Sunday, Special Forces decided the time had come to arrest Orestovych.

Four soldiers would enter through the front door, while another eight would encircle the cabin in case Orestovych tried leaping out a window to escape.

The encounter began with one soldier smashing a window and tossing a CS canister into the living room where Orestovych was sitting on a chair and reading a magazine.

But the grenade, alas, was a dud. Orestovych sprang to his feet as the soldiers kicked open the door and ordered him to drop to his knees and interlace his hands atop his head.

Instead of complying, Orestovych reached for a pistol in his waistband and was promptly greeted by a flurry of bullets that pierced his body from head to toe.

Afterward, Special Forces and the Secret Service argued, the latter insisting that if they had taken the lead, Orestovych would still be alive to be questioned.

Update: Orestovych rented the cabin from a local and paid in cash. That individual does not want to be identified.