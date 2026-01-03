By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 4, 2026

No sooner had Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his wife, Celia, been plucked from their bedchamber by heroic Delta Force Operators than a rift began forming between the United States military and the Department of Justice over how and where the dictator should stand trial for his crimes, Real Raw News has learned.

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, announced on Saturday morning that the Department of Justice would eventually try the Maduros in the Southern District of New York, a region replete with liberal grand juries and inept prosecutors that, at best, might convict the duo and sentence them to 20 years in a federal prison—paid for by you and me, American taxpayers.

The president’s staunch ally, Pam Bondi, who has recently suffered a string of prosecutorial failures, posted to X that the Maduros would be charged with “narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.”

Immediately following the Maduros’ capture, they were flown aboard a CIA flight to Guantanamo Bay, where Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh requested that they remain pending a military tribunal.

But only an hour later, a State Department Gulfstream G700, reportedly with Marco Rubio onboard, took possession of the Maduros and flew them to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York, from where they were taken to a federal holding facility.

Many White Hats, including Gen. Smith’s Staff and GITMO personnel, have told Real Raw News they’ve felt “neutered” since President Trump retook office in January, as he’s delegated the prosecution of enemies of the United States of America to the DOJ, rather than the military.

“We’d convict the Maduros in a day and see them swinging from a noose a week later,” a GITMO source told Real Raw News. “But now, that ain’t happening, and instead, we’ll see a years-long trial with them getting locked up.”