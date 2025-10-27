Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
34m

8 years and still not stopped. They know who supports this. Man this war is against the smart knowing how much the stupid are allowed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lewis Ward's avatar
Lewis Ward
21m

We must be vigilant in dealing with antifa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture