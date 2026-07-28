Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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John C Blount's avatar
John C Blount
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As a professional Land Surveyor I am glad they didn't contract a private survey firm to survey the boundary and get their crews blown up. The deep state is in full panic mode, they'll do anything to anyone to protect themselves from justice

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