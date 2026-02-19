Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
2h

It is sick that the military is held back on these treasonous leaders. If they are guilty why are they protecting them. I feel something is wrong in Washington now! 10 years of nothing for Americans. We are being starved while illegals get everything still. These communist were placed not voted in. Blaming voters is a joke!! The war is on the citizens!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture