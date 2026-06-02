By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 2, 2026

White Hats on Saturday arrested two of their own, a pair of Marines stationed at 29 Palms, after unearthing proof that the duo were actually Black Hats—a term describing armed forces members who’ve sworn eternal loyalty to Barack Hussein Obama and Joseph Biden—planning to unleash mass carnage at the now-rebranded America 250 Celebration, to which they had received invitations.

According to a source in General Smith’s office, two Marines—a lance corporal and a sergeant—with impeccable records requested permission through their chain of command to attend UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, after War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced he was seeking fit volunteers.

Within 24 hours, the Marines, technical specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, received approval to attend the fight—at their own expense, meaning they’d have to purchase airline tickets and tickets to the fight, minus a 15% military discount.

The expense, our source said, didn’t faze the Marines; they booked first-class flights—expensive for a junior NCO’s salary—the same day.

Nor did they seem to care that attending the event would count against their accrued leave. They had also asked for an extra day’s leave to visit a friend stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

“That’s when a little red flag popped up,” our source said.

“Their platoon leader, he wanted the name of the Quantico Marine, not out of any suspicion, just because it’s SOP we know where our people are—if they’re on leave at a family member’s home, we need that address. If a hotel, same thing. If they’re staying at a friend’s place, same deal. But these Marines—their info didn’t align. They gave stuttered answers and couldn’t get their stories straight. It didn’t sit right with their command.”

The following day, however, when asked again to name the Marine they’d be visiting, their stories magically matched. They named an actual Marine at Marine Corps Systems Command.

They rattled off his name, rank, assignment, and billet as if reading a script. It came across as rehearsed, our source said.

“Inquiries were made,” he added, “and two plus two wasn’t equaling four. The Quantico Marine had no clue who these guys were or how they’d gotten his name. Said he’d never met them, heard of them, or had the foggiest idea why they’d said they’d be meeting up with him. A glaring red flag. Real Marines don’t lie.”

Their platoon leader and company commander, our source said, quietly and quickly probed the Marines’ military and pre-military lives but found nothing to suggest they were anything but exemplary Marines.

Still, their deception raised alarm bells among their commanding officers, who, our source went on, alerted Marine Corps Commandant and White Hat Commander General Eric M. Smith.

“Something’s wrong here. Hold them in the brig under Article 107. I’m sending people over there to figure out what the hell is going on,” General Smith purportedly told the CO at 29 Palms.

UCMJ Article 107 prohibits service members from intentionally making false official statements or signing false official documents.

It is rigorously enforced to protect military operations and investigations from being compromised by deceptive practices.

The next day, two Marine Corps Military Police and a JAG Corps officer showed up at 29 Palms to interrogate the suspects, both of whom, curiously, had invoked their Article 31(b) right to remain silent.

Their reticence, however, lasted only minutes; they quaked with fear when the interrogators entered the cell carrying two 5-gallon water jugs and a package of cheesecloth.

The 29 Palms Marine sergeant suddenly cleansed his soul.

“Our loyalty is to Presidents Barack Hussein Obama and Joseph R. Biden,” he confessed. “There’s no need for torture. In the name of patriotism, we were going to deploy white phosphorus grenades into the UFC crowd, to take out as many MAGA as we could.”

The US military uses white phosphorus (WP) in artillery shells, mortar rounds, and grenades. Its primary legal uses are to create thick smoke screens to conceal troop movements, provide battlefield illumination, and mark targets.

While it has strict rules of engagement, the US military has faced controversy regarding its use—notably during the 2004 battle of Fallujah in Iraq and in operations against the Islamic State in Syria—where critics argued the substance “melted skin” off civilians.

The traitorous sergeant told interrogators he had arranged for a case of WP grenades to be delivered beyond the event’s security perimeter, but wouldn’t say where they were coming from or who was dropping them off, or how he planned to sneak them past Secret Service.

“You’ll have to do some of your own investigating. Long live Barack, long live Biden. There are more of us than you know,” the sergeant said.

Both Marines were furtively waterboarded, our source said, but endured the “aggressive interrogation” without divulging additional information, even as water filled their lungs. They have since been moved to Camp Pendleton, as Marine Security Forces and JAG continue investigating the matter.

“We now think they have a fellow traitor at Quantico—just not the guy they named—cause, yeah, WP is stored there. We’ll find the accomplice, and they’ll hang, or face a firing squad. It’s domestic terrorism, and we have an obligation to protect this great nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

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