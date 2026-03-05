By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 6, 2026

White Hats last night raided a luxury yacht docked at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Honolulu, arresting a Deep State powerbroker whom sources did not name but referred to as “The Broker,” a former CIA operative turned freelance fixer for global interests.

Born in the early 1950s, the Broker is a US citizen who graduated from Yale before being recruited into the Central Intelligence Agency.

According to White Hat sources, the CIA had stationed him in the Middle East and Eastern Europe toward the end of the Cold War.

There, he gathered intelligence, recruited assets, and oversaw covert economic operations. By the 1990s, he was a senior spook specializing in economic espionage and regime disruption.

In 2005, the Broker resigned from the CIA with Director Porter Goss’ approval, citing his long deployments overseas as a threat to his relationship with his girlfriend.

He completed both an exit interview and a polygraph exam, during which he was repeatedly asked about possible ulterior motives for leaving.

Typically, the agency keeps recent departees under surveillance to confirm they honor NDAs and do not go rogue—a practice internally called “going off the reservation.”

In this case, under Goss’ leadership, the agency did not track the Broker after he left.

It was only after Goss’ retirement that his successor, Michael Hayden, instructed the Special Activities Center (SAC) to review the files of agents who had departed in the prior 18 months.

SAC’s analysis was illuminating: the Broker had no girlfriend and had vanished without a trace after departing a Bethesda, Maryland, apartment he had leased month-to-month.

He’d left no forwarding address, and efforts to find him proved futile.

In late February, the White Hats received a tip that a disgraced, former US intelligence agent in Hawaii had coded an application that, if uploaded into electronic voting machines, would count one of every two Republican votes for a Democratic candidate.

General Eric M. Smith, our source said, discreetly alerted President Trump and requested permission to detain the individual.

“Had to be under the radar,” our source said. “If the DOJ or alphabet agencies found out, moles could’ve told the Broker and screwed up our plans.”

On Wednesday night, a Marine MARSOC platoon from Camp Lejune boarded the yacht and found the Broker cowering like a frightened animal in a stateroom amid stacks of encrypted hard drives, burner phones, and dossiers on key Trump administration figures.

He had been using the yacht—registered under a shell company in the Cayman Islands—as a mobile command center to sabotage midterm elections.

The Marines, our source said, neutralized the Broker’s bodyguards ahead of taking him into custody. “President Trump and the patriots under his command have eyes everywhere. No luxury hideout is safe when justice is coming,” he added.

Charges against the Broker, he added, include treason and conspiracy, blackmail, financial crimes, and election meddling.

“He’s going to GITMO, and then his name’ll be made public,” our source said. “He’s Skull & Bones, and once we name him, it’ll shock the world.”

