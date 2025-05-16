By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

White Hats arrested three members of the FBI’s anti-corruption squad Thursday morning after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem dissolved the high-profile division responsible for investigating federal fraudsters.

Sources familiar with the dissolution told Real Raw News that Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel resolved to shutter the unit following a lengthy investigation that revealed its personnel were themselves corrupt.

According to the agency’s website, the anti-corruption unit’s charter included ensuring that federal employees and elected officials, such as Congress, didn’t accept bribes from domestic or foreign powers and investigating instances of illegal gratuities, contract extortion, bid rigging, collusion, theft, diversion of goods, and election fraud.

Unfortunately, its personnel were as corruptible and unprincipled as anyone they had investigated.

Per our sources, Noem and Patel, once appointed, were at once suspicious of the unit because several veteran agents had mid-2021 authored reports claiming they had thoroughly investigated President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud but found no evidence to support that assertion.

Six Special Agents submitted identical documents to the FBI inspector general’s office. When Noem and Patel pulled and reviewed the files, they realized one person had drafted the report, and the other five had copy-pasted the content.

In early April, Noem launched a deep dive into the anti-corruption unit and discovered that 95% of its agents harbored anti-Trump sentiment, including the special agent in charge.

While the MSM has refused to name that person, we have no hesitation—the now-deceased Christopher Wray had picked Ashley Johnson of the St. Louis field office to helm the anti-corruption task force in September 2024.

Johnson was a psychiatric social worker before joining the FBI in 2007, when she investigated civil rights violations and white-collar crimes.

In 2011, Ms. Johnson was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Cyber Division, despite having no expertise in cybercrimes (she has degrees in sociology and public welfare).

In 2017, Johnson was selected to create and sustain an airport squad at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.

As team leader, she was responsible for all criminal, domestic, and international terrorism and cyber and counterintelligence investigations.

Again, she lacked even a modicum of intelligence in that arena.

A few years later, she joined the FBI’s Human Resources division.

Considering her credentials, or lack thereof, it’s painfully clear Johnson was unqualified to work at the anti-corruption unit and was the recipient of diversity, equity, and inclusion promotions.

According to our sources, Johnson’s now-deleted social media profiles were rife with diatribes denouncing President Trump as the single greatest threat to democracy.

On May 1, DHS ordered Johnson to take a polygraph.

Reportedly, she bitched about getting tested, saying her “achievements” over the last decade substantively proved she was an “exemplary” agent and that her loyalty was beyond reproach.

DHS gave her an ultimatum: Submit or be fired and detained for further investigation. Johnson reluctantly capitulated and failed three exams given over three days.

In each case, she answered deceptively.

“She got asked if she’d falsified reports or asked agents under her to falsify reports. She answered no, and the examiner said she lied. She also got asked if she or people under her ever took a bribe to bury an investigation. Man, that woman’s a pathological liar,” our source said.

“Her deception triggered DHS to bring more people in for polygraphs.”

On May 6, DHS beckoned special agent Cody Morrow, a field operative since 2009, for an interview and polygraph.

Upon arriving at DHS’s headquarters, Morrow erupted in tears and told DHS investigators that he and other anti-corruption squad members had, in February, received $650,000 from Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s legislative director, Grayson Flood, to squash a federal probe into whether most of her staffers were illegal aliens.

Morrow said Johnson received $300,000, and the rest was split among other members of the anti-corruption squad.

A day later, an AOC staffer, Diego de la Vega, self-deported to Columbia.

Our source said relentless, systemic corruption within the anti-corruption unit forced Noem’s hand.

After consulting with President Trump and Patel, she dismantled the squad and suggested its people be investigated for treason.

Yesterday, US Army Criminal Investigation Division agents apprehended Johnson, Morrow, and an unnamed FBI agent at their homes.

More arrests will take place, our source said.

“This just shows the FBI is fundamentally corrupt and needs a massive overhaul,” our source said. “Getting a few a time ain’t enough—they gotta be wiped out for a fresh start.”