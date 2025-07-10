By Ethan White

July 10, 2025

As the sun rises on this July 4th, 2025, and the fireworks are still hours away, the skies are already active — not with celebration, but with assault.

Above us, fleets of unmarked aircraft continue their toxic missions, releasing chemical payloads across America.

This is happening in real time, under the guise of “climate solutions,” and the American people are being silently poisoned.

These chemical operations are not rogue projects.

They are strategic deployments orchestrated by globalist power centers, pushed through international NGOs, and funded by federal dollars redirected through so-called “green initiatives.”

The same hands that push carbon tax scams are those releasing nano-aluminum, barium, strontium, and polymer filaments into the skies.

These compounds are not for your benefit. They are for your compliance, your sterilization, and your slow collapse.

THE REAL JULY 4, 2025 – THE SKY WAR THE ELITES ARE LOSING

The fight has officially escalated. Under the renewed guidance of President Donald J. Trump, red states are no longer sitting idle. They’re taking action.

For decades, military contractors tied to the likes of Raytheon, Lockheed, and covert UN weather units have modified commercial aircraft with dispersal modules disguised as exhaust ports.

These planes have flown over every major city and rural county in the U.S. — especially in conservative regions — dumping chemicals proven to disrupt human fertility, DNA integrity, and neurological health.

The intended outcome: a sick, pacified population, easier to control and dependent on pharmaceutical intervention.

But Florida finally pulled the plug.

FLORIDA’S BAN IGNITES A FIRESTORM – GLOBALISTS PANIC

On July 1, 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 56 into law, making Florida the first state in the nation to outright ban geoengineering.

The legislation, backed by Trump’s administration, criminalizes atmospheric aerosol dispersal without full, public disclosure.

The result? Mainstream media went into damage control mode.

MSNBC screamed about “climate denial.”

The New York Times warned of “dangerous pseudoscience.”

The late Bill Gates’ climate consortium issued veiled threats of “legal and economic consequences” for any state resisting their program.

That kind of panic doesn’t happen when you pass a meaningless law. It happens when you strike at the heart of their operations.

DeSantis didn’t just sign a bill. He declared war on the airborne arm of the depopulation agenda.

LOUISIANA LOCKS IN NATIONAL GUARD OVERSIGHT – THE ELITES SCREAM LOUDER

In June 2025, Louisiana passed the 100% Air Transparency Act, forcing all aerial chemical operations to be logged and sent directly to the Louisiana National Guard.

This isn’t just regulation. This is military accountability for weather and bio-warfare crimes.

Why did they do it? Because residents in parishes across the state were reporting metallic snow, dead cattle, and mass nosebleeds after aerial flyovers.

Blood tests in Baton Rouge and Lafayette confirmed traces of synthetic polymers and barium crystals — the same substances listed in declassified Air Force documents under weather weaponization programs.

Rep. Kimberly Landry Coates, who authored the bill, was blunt:

“We’re under attack. If the feds won’t stop it, Louisiana will.”

EVIDENCE MOUNTS – DOCTORS, SCIENTISTS, AND WHISTLEBLOWERS

Medical professionals across Georgia, Missouri, and Arizona are now documenting a mysterious spike in respiratory failures, neurological tics, and strange rashes — all correlating with days of heavy sky activity.

These aren’t isolated cases. They’re part of a coordinated biological assault, matched by lab results confirming the presence of nano-particulates and genetically altered microbial agents in patient samples.

Meanwhile, whistleblowers inside Boeing, NOAA, and DARPA have leaked flight plans, chemical inventories, and even schematics of retrofitted jets built for aerial dispersal.

The leaks confirm what we’ve always suspected:

This is not about climate .

This is about control.

And it is centrally coordinated.

PROJECT SKY RECLAIM – TRUMP’S COUNTERSTRIKE OPERATION

Sources within Trump’s national security circle have confirmed the existence of “Project Sky Reclaim” — a covert task force of former military pilots, rogue atmospheric physicists, and space-based surveillance teams.

Their mission is simple: expose the global chemtrail grid and end the assault on American citizens.

Among their findings:

Satellite imaging showing synchronized spraying patterns tied to UN climate conferences.

Contracts linking the late Bill Gates’ geoengineering front groups with private military contractors.

Global weather anomalies precisely aligned with test spray days.

Expect the full dossier to drop by late August 2025. And when it does, the globalists will be running for cover.

EUGENICS 2.0 – POISONING THE FUTURE FROM THE SKY

Let’s not sugarcoat this: the purpose of chemtrails is to erase human sovereignty.

By altering our biochemistry through air-sprayed compounds, the elites are:

Increasing chronic disease to funnel billions into Big Pharma.

Disrupting crop growth to force globalized food dependence.

Weakening fertility to depopulate without bullets.

Attacking sunlight and mental health by blocking UV absorption.

This is the quiet genocide, engineered from 40,000 feet.

And the criminal Biden regime? They’re not just compliant.

They’re the operational branch of the globalist agenda, funneling climate funds into silent warfare against their own citizens.

THE FIGHT TO RESTORE OUR SKIES HAS BEGUN

Florida has outlawed the spray. Louisiana demands military documentation. Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas are on deck with similar legislation.

And under President Trump’s guidance, the plan for full public disclosure is in motion.

This is a takedown in progress.

To the elites: we see your trails, we feel your poisons, and we reject your airborne lies.

You used our skies as your playground. Now we’re reclaiming them as battlegrounds.

America will breathe free air again — or die fighting for it.

