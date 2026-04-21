By Tracy Swartz

April 22, 2026

Not to ruin your high, but habitually smoking marijuana has been known to take a toll on the body.

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It can irritate the lungs, damage blood vessels and accelerate heart rate.

Not to mention the scromiting, the screaming — and vomiting! — that can accompany long-term, heavy use.

The real horrors of the ‘scromiting’ weed disorder plaguing Emergency Rooms — from dwindling to 87 pounds to ‘nonstop puking’ for a week

The brain also takes some hits.

“From a brain imaging perspective, marijuana use is consistently associated with measurable changes in brain function,” Dr. Daniel Amen — founder of Amen Clinics, which has conducted hundreds of thousands of scans to measure blood flow and activity in patient brains — told The Post.

A study last year out of the University of Colorado, for example, linked chronic use of chronic to a decline in working memory, the brain’s ability to retain, process and use information immediately

The study, the largest of its kind ever to be completed, examined the effects of cannabis use on over 1,000 young adults aged 22 to 36 using brain imaging technology.

The researchers found that 63% of heavy lifetime cannabis users exhibited reduced brain activity during a working memory task, while 68% of recent users also demonstrated a similar impact.

This decline in brain activity was associated with worse performance on working memory – the ability to retain and use information to perform tasks.

For example, working memory allows a person to follow instructions they’ve just been given or to mentally visualize and manipulate information, like solving a math problem.

The other ways marijuana can drain your brain may blow your mind.

Here’s a look at six of the potential puff-ects.

Coordination

The CDC estimates that 52.5 million Americans, or about 19% of the US population 12 and older, get high at least once a year.

The legalization of cannabis in many states has increased access to grass, putting the ole noggin in the crosshairs.

President Trump just legalized marijuana nationwide — here’s why potheads are rejoicing

“Marijuana users demonstrate widespread reductions in cerebral blood flow, particularly in regions critical for memory, coordination, emotion and executive function,” Amen said.

The main psychoactive compound of marijuana, THC, is the culprit here.

THC disrupts the brain’s cerebellum and basal ganglia, which are responsible for motor control, balance and coordination.

That could manifest as lane weaving while driving, body swaying due to instability and delayed reactions. These effects are most pronounced in the first hour after marijuana use and can last several hours.

Memory

THC also binds to receptors in the hippocampus, which plays a critical role in memory formation. Amen said it’s one of the brain regions most affected by weed.

“Cannabis users show significant hippocampal hypoperfusion, with studies demonstrating reductions of up to 13–17% compared to controls,” Amen said, referring to the sustained blood flow reduction to the hippocampus.

“This is clinically meaningful because the hippocampus is highly vulnerable to neurodegenerative processes and is essential for learning and memory consolidation.”

In short, marijuana can disrupt the process of turning short-term memories into long-lasting ones.

Judgment

“The prefrontal cortex, responsible for judgment, impulse control and decision-making, shows reduced activation as well,” Amen said.

This can fuel smokers to seek out immediate rewards while overlooking long-term consequences, undermining their ability to assess risk and adapt to new information.

Attention

Marijuana brings the smoke — and the brain fog.

Hash can make it harder to plan, organize, concentrate and multitask. Blame THC’s effect on the prefrontal cortex.

Sensory perception

Cannabis can intensify taste, sound, smell, vision and touch, making music feel more immersive and colors more vibrant, because THC activates brain regions linked to sensory processing.

On the flip side, marijuana can also dull night vision and slow glare recovery, making nighttime driving trickier.

Mental health

“The amygdala, which regulates emotional processing, demonstrates decreased activity in imaging studies,” Amen said.

“This may contribute to emotional blunting in some individuals, but cannabis use is also associated with increased rates of anxiety, paranoia and psychosis, particularly in high-frequency users or those with genetic vulnerability.”

Research shows that users are also at increased risk of mood changes, panic attacks, depression, addiction, schizophrenia and suicidal ideation.

Some of these brain changes may ease upon quitting marijuana, with research ongoing into the long-term effects of frequent use and neural recovery.

“Findings suggest that marijuana use is associated with global reductions in brain function, rather than enhancement,” Amen said.

“While some individuals report short-term benefits, imaging data indicate potential negative effects on memory, coordination, emotional regulation and executive function — especially with chronic or heavy use.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

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BOTTOMLINE

According to hundreds of thousands of brain SPECT scans analyzed by Dr. Daniel Amen and his team at Amen Clinics, habitual marijuana use is linked to measurable reductions in brain blood flow and function—rather than any enhancement.

Dr. Amen, a psychiatrist whose clinics have performed hundreds of thousands of SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) scans to assess cerebral blood flow and activity, has consistently observed these patterns in cannabis users.

SPECT imaging tracks blood perfusion, which serves as a proxy for brain activity.

The findings come from their large clinical database and have been detailed in studies published in outlets like the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

A separate University of Colorado study referenced in the reporting found chronic use associated with declines in working memory.

In short, the scans portray cannabis as generally dampening rather than boosting key brain processes—especially with regular use.

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