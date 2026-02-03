Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Yes, the G7 countries (USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan) are signatories to and bound by an international treaty that prohibits the use of environmental modification techniques—often referred to as "weather weapons"—as a tool of war.

ENMOD 1977.

Perhaps the shoe is now on the other foot?

I Thought the President of Iran complained to the United Nations but here’s what happened.

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did not directly make the "weather weapon" complaint during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Instead, he made these accusations in speeches within Iran during 2011 and 2012.

Key details regarding the accusation:

May 2011: Ahmadinejad accused Western countries of designing plans to cause drought in Iran, claiming they were using "special equipment" to force clouds to dump water on Europe.

September 2012: He repeated the allegation, accusing "enemies" of creating a drought by destroying rain clouds before they reached Iran.

While he used his UN appearances to discuss Western "interference" and "hegemonic powers," the specific, widely reported "weather weapon" allegations were made during domestic speeches rather than in his formal addresses to the UN General Assembly

I heard most of the G7 have weather weapon treaties. But not Iran??

