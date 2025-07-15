By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 15, 2025

President Donald J. Trump’s Weather Warfare committee has already acted to protect citizens from weaponized climate conditions that have manufactured or exacerbated floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, and blizzards.

READ MORE: President Trump to Form Weather Warfare Committee, with MTG as “Weather Warfare Czar”

As reported last week, the inexplicable deluge that dumped a foot of rain on parts of Central Texas and killed 132 people prompted him to form a committee to assess whether geoengineering had been used to steer and strengthen the freak storm.

Reports of cloud seeding over Texas and sightings of a HAARP boat in the Gulf of America prior to the storm hastened presidential action.

The committee, reportedly led by MTG, was assembled quietly to avoid excessive media scrutiny, for the MSM and Democrats say weaponized weather is fake, a baseless MAGA conspiracy theory that manifests in the minds of people bereft of intellect.

Although RRN doesn’t have the names of committee members, we have learned, through a confidential source, that on Saturday evening, it held an “emergency session,” after which President Trump asked state attorneys general to order managers of international and municipal airports to submit monthly reports on suspicious aircraft activity.

Specifically, airports must track and report on planes carrying chemical tanks and chemical dispersing technology.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier complied immediately.

He sternly informed operators of public airports that compliance was mandatory to “catch those who seek to weaponize science and will safeguard the atmosphere from harmful chemicals and experiments.”

However, Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday and California AG Rob Bonta allegedly told President Trump they would not under any circumstances follow the directive because weather warfare was fantastical clickbait fiction.

At the time of this writing, we don’t know if other AGs have responded to the edict.

According to our source, President Trump has also compelled the University of Alaska to begin dismantling the HAARP Research Facility in Gakona.

“It was an ultimatum,” our source said. “President Trump, in writing, said if they didn’t tear down HAARP, he’d do it for them.”