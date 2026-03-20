By Hans Mahncke

March 21, 2026

A newly uncovered report suggests Clinesmith withheld exculpatory findings that undermined the legal basis for monitoring President Trump adviser Walid Phares.

A newly released document from Sen. Chuck Grassley adds a significant and troubling dimension to what was previously known about the conduct of former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, a central figure in the surveillance of Trump campaign associates during the Russia collusion investigation.

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Clinesmith had already pleaded guilty to falsifying evidence in connection with a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant targeting Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Kevin Clinesmith, a corrupt FBI Attorney Who Falsified Carter Page FISA Warrant in the late James Comey’s FBI, pleaded guilty on Friday to falsifying a federal spy warrant against Carter Page.

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The new information shows that his misconduct was not limited to a single target, but was part of a broader, systematic pattern of abuse that extended to another investigation against President Trump adviser Walid Phares.

Phares, a scholar of jihadist ideology who advised both the Romney campaign in 2012 and the Trump campaign in 2016, has received far less public attention than Page.

Yet the newly disclosed material reveals that the same investigative approach was applied in his case.

The Grassley document shows that Clinesmith played a central role in the FISA process targeting Phares over alleged foreign ties.

As with the Page surveillance, the Phares warrants were repeatedly renewed, even though investigators had found no evidence supporting the allegations.

What makes this especially troubling is not simply that the investigations came up empty, but that Clinesmith knew they had while the surveillance was still ongoing, according to the whistleblower cited in Grassley’s letter.

Rather than ensuring that the court and the Department of Justice were fully and accurately informed, the newly uncovered report suggests he withheld critical exculpatory findings that undermined the legal basis for continued monitoring.

The document unearthed by Grassley is an FBI FD-302 report from December 2020, which records a member of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team stating that, after months of investigation, it had become obvious that Phares had been truthful and that there was no case against him.

It is not known who the whistleblower within the Mueller team is, nor how Grassley obtained the document.



In the words of the whistleblower, “there were no corroborating facts that tied [Phares] to certain facts that we thought were originally true … there was nothing confirming [Phares] received a large money payment, and nothing confirming [Phares] had a meeting in another country for the purposes of the initial allegation.”

Despite this, Clinesmith is described as having prevented these conclusions from being sent to the DOJ officials responsible for presenting the FISA renewal applications, telling colleagues directly, “We can’t send this to DOJ.”

According to the report, Clinesmith then “set up a meeting with DOJ and led a discussion on the FISA renewal.”

This account closely tracks what was already established in the Carter Page case.

There, Clinesmith altered an email to indicate that Page was not a CIA source when he had, in fact, previously provided information to the agency.

Clinesmith Charging Documents: FBI Withheld Page’s CIA Work from FISA Court, Then Lied About It

That falsification was used in a FISA renewal application and formed the basis of the single criminal charge brought against him by Special Counsel John Durham.

The one-year probation sentence Clinesmith received was widely regarded as disproportionately lenient given both the seriousness of the conduct and the central importance of candor in a process that operates without any adversarial check on the government’s representations.

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Clinesmith was quickly reinstated in good standing with the D.C. Bar, even as that same organization is actively seeking to disbar former Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark for doing his job — drafting a memo on potential irregularities in the 2020 election.

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The Bar bent over backward to recommend disbarment and suspended its own rules in order to conduct its lawfare on Clark.

Clark’s sin? Drafting and never even sending a letter to Georgia officials regarding unconstitutional 2020 election changes never approved by the state legislature, recommending that the legislature convene to investigate itself for election irregularities.

The contrast in standards is striking and underscores just how skewed accountability has been.

Even before the latest disclosures, it was clear that the single charge captured only a fraction of Clinesmith’s misconduct.

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The District of Columbia Bar’s actions chill the ability of a president to receive frank counsel, thus seriously harming our country.

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In the Page FISA applications, Clinesmith had portrayed Steele dossier source Igor Danchenko as being based in Russia, implying direct access to Kremlin secrets.

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Five years ago today, the so-called ‘primary sub-source’ behind the infamous Steele dossier was identified, and the entire hoax collapsed.

Clapper was arrested after the current Director of National Intelligence ( DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, stripped his security clearances based on evidence that he and his treasonous ex-boss, Obama, had orchestrated the bogus Russia Gate scandal.

In reality, Danchenko was based in Washington, D.C. An analysis of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2019 report on the Crossfire Hurricane investigation suggests Clinesmith not only knew this but had been explicitly warned by colleagues not to describe Danchenko as Russia-based and did it anyway.

That false representation created the illusion of access that Clinesmith evidently knew did not exist and directly shaped the court’s perception of the Steele dossier’s credibility.

It appears to have been a knowing misrepresentation of a basic fact designed to prop up a failing case. Despite the centrality of that deception, it was never charged.

The Grassley material adds another layer, indicating that Clinesmith employed the same deceptive tactics in the Phares investigation.

The structural vulnerability in both cases is identical.

FISA applications are one-sided: the court sees only what the FBI and DOJ choose to present, with no opposing counsel and no independent verification.

That asymmetry places an extraordinary duty of candor on the government.

When information is withheld or falsified, the court is not merely misled on a technicality; it is stripped of the only mechanism guarding against abuse of the government’s surveillance powers.

The implications are enormous. We now know that FISA was used against at least two Trump advisers, with a minimum of eight warrant applications spanning two years.

The record makes clear that Clinesmith’s role was neither peripheral nor isolated.

His involvement across multiple FISA matters, combined with the allegation that he concealed material information not just from the court but even from colleagues within the government, demonstrates conduct that was sustained and deliberate, far beyond a single lapse in judgment as the public narrative has suggested.

He was a central operator exploiting the system at its most vulnerable point, repeatedly misleading the court and hiding the truth from within the government itself.

The obvious question is why Durham treated this as a narrow, isolated offense.

If Clinesmith’s role in the Phares case was deliberately concealed from Durham and his team, it raises serious questions about who was doing the hiding and what else may have been suppressed.

There could also be legal consequences, particularly if those actions fall within the five-year statute of limitations for additional charges, which they likely do given that Durham’s investigation ran through May 2023.

What is beyond dispute is this: Clinesmith engaged in a sustained pattern of misconduct across multiple investigations, knowingly falsifying and withholding information to justify surveillance of innocent American citizens.

A single charge and a minimal penalty do not come close to reflecting that reality.

This was a systematic abuse of one of the most powerful and least scrutinized tools in the federal government’s arsenal, and the reckoning for it has, so far, largely failed to arrive.

READ MORE:

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BOMBSHELL: CIA, government insiders illegally kept intelligence information from President Trump

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BOTTOMLINE

A new letter from Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), dated March 15, 2026, to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, releases a previously concealed December 2020 FBI FD-302 interview summary from a whistleblowing FBI agent who served on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Kevin Clinesmith is the former FBI lawyer who, in 2020, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement (18 U.S.C. § 1001). He altered an email from another U.S. government agency (the CIA) to falsely claim that Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was “not a source” for it. That doctored email was used to renew a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant on Page in 2017.

He received 12 months of probation and 400 hours of community service — no prison time — from then-FISA court presiding judge James Boasberg.

READ MORE: JAG Hangs Deep State Radical Leftist Judge James Boasberg for Treason

The FD-302 describes a separate Mueller-era investigation codenamed “Crosswind” — confirmed across multiple sources as the FBI’s probe into Trump campaign foreign-policy adviser Walid Phares (a terrorism expert and Middle East scholar who also advised Mitt Romney).

Grassley’s letter frames this as evidence of political bias and improper FISA handling inside the Mueller team, part of a broader pattern of withholding exculpatory information from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (which hears only the government’s side).

This is not a new criminal charge or court finding — it’s an allegation drawn from a 2020 internal FBI interview summary that Grassley’s staff obtained and declassified. The agent’s account has not been cross-examined in court.

Whether it leads to new charges or discipline depends on what the DOJ/FBI produces in response to Grassley’s deadline.

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