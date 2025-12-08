By Jordan Conradson

December 9, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller eviscerated the Democrats and Minnesota politicians during a Friday appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, declaring the Somali welfare fraud in Minnesota “the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud in American history.”

“We believe that we have only scratched the very top of the surface of how deep this goes,” Miller said, vowing that the federal government will “make sure that those responsible are held accountable.”

“The total bill, the total tab for this, is going to be far beyond the numbers we’ve already seen reported. We believe the state government is fully complicit in this scheme, and we believe that what we are going to uncover is going to shock the American people.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, 70 members of the Somali community in Minnesota were involved in stealing $250 million in COVID funds that were intended to feed children.

Millions of dollars were stolen from American taxpayers and sent overseas to Somalia, and 80% of the money has not been recovered.

Seven defendants were tried in connection with the scheme on charges related to stealing more than $40 million in taxpayer funds, and five were found guilty.

However, the FBI is still investigating an attempt by a Somali woman to bribe one of the jurors with $120,000 in cash.

A wrinkle suddenly has appeared in a federal case in Minnesota in which the federal government alleges seven defendants stole millions of dollars of COVID aid funds – intended for the federal Child Nutrition Program through the Feeding Our Future charity — and bought cars, homes and vacations.

But the fraud goes deeper, with multiple schemes like this over the last five years.

Per the New York Times, “Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating.”

The fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness.

And the Somali community is engaged in multifaceted fraud in the welfare system wherever money is available. “75% of the Somali population in Minnesota is on welfare. But that’s likely a significant undercount of just how much of a financial burden the Somali refugee population is imposing on this country,” Miller said.

“This scandal is gonna rock the core of Minnesota politics and American politics. We are going to be able to show through, whether it be willful blindness, whether it be deliberately turning the other way, or whether it be direct knowledge, we are going to show how Democrat politicians, Democrat bureaucracies, Democrat political systems, and the Somali refugee population ripped off the American people, stole countless taxpayer dollars and engaged in scams that boggle the mind, scams that we can scarcely even conceive of or imagine in their brazenness!”

Miller: Based on what we have found so far, we believe that the Somali fraud operation in Minnesota is the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud in American history.

We believe that we have only scratched the very top of the surface of how deep this goes, and you’re familiar with all the scams, with pretending that children have autism who are not, in fact, autistic, with pretending to enroll people in food programs, when in fact nobody was ever enrolled, and engaging in massive fraud, lying, and theft, and grift on a scale we’ve never seen before in American history.

The total bill, the total tab for this, is going to be far beyond the numbers we’ve already seen reported. We believe the state government is fully complicit in this scheme, and we believe that what we are going to uncover is going to shock the American people.

Look, based on the records that we already have— this is a significant undercount by the way— 75% of the Somali population in Minnesota is on welfare. But that’s likely a significant undercount of just how much of a financial burden the Somali refugee population is imposing on this country

Hannity: Governor Walz was warned by whistleblowers. He was told. You saw the dismissive attitude of the Attorney General.

Congresswoman Omar is on defense, but apparently is associated with people, or at least people around her clearly seem to be involved, not been proven yet, but very defensive at this time.

Do you believe all of them that this will apply to all of them, their lack of concern, the amount of money involved, any possible protection that they offered?

Miller: Yeah, I think you’re gonna see all of this, Sean. This scandal is gonna rock the core of Minnesota politics and American politics.

We are going to be able to show through, whether it be willful blindness, whether it be deliberately turning the other way, or whether it be direct knowledge, we are going to show how Democrat politicians, Democrat bureaucracies, Democrat political systems, and the Somali refugee population ripped off the American people, stole countless taxpayer dollars and engaged in scams that boggle the mind, scams that we can scarcely even conceive of or imagine in their brazenness!

This truly underscores the extent to which the Democrat Party has used migration as a weapon against the American people to gain political power at the expense of American citizens, stealing their money, stealing their votes, stealing their sovereignty.

This is going to be case in point for the argument that President Trump has made about why we must stop mass third-world migration into this country. It is a tool the Democrat Party has used to rob the American people blind.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, under President Trump, claims that the scandal centers on multiple schemes that allegedly defrauded Minnesota’s social services programs, particularly those funded by federal dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most prominent involves the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, which was contracted to distribute food aid to children but is accused of submitting fake meal counts, attendance records, and invoices to claim reimbursements for services never provided.

Prosecutors describe this as one of the largest pandemic-related frauds in the U.S., with the initial estimate of $250 million in stolen funds from child nutrition programs escalating to over $1 billion across related schemes, including housing assistance and other welfare programs.

Federal authorities have charged nearly 80 people, with 59 convictions to date.

The fraud extended beyond child nutrition to include abuse of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and other safety net initiatives. Recent audits uncovered an additional $1 million in fraudulent PPP/EIDL loans tied to the same networks.

Estimates suggest this could exceed $1 billion in total losses, surpassing the annual budget for Minnesota’s Department of Corrections.

Many of those charged are from Minnesota’s Somali-American community, which numbers around 80,000 and includes refugees resettled from Somalia’s civil war.

Some funds are alleged to have been laundered or even diverted to groups like al-Shabaab, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, prompting Treasury Department probes.

Miller also linked it to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), calling it the “Ilhan Omar fraud operation” that the Minnesota state government under Gov. Tim Walz was “fully complicit”.

Video analysis from the clip shows Miller speaking remotely against a backdrop of American flags, with chyrons reading “Minnesota Agrees Somali Community Appears to Laugh off Massive Fraud Ring” and his title displayed.

President Trump has publicly vowed to deport Somalis involved in the fraud “back to where they came from,” stating during a cabinet meeting that they “contribute nothing” and their home country “stinks.”

