DC Police Commander Michael Pulliam was placed on leave after he and MPD command directed officers to downgrade felony reports and alter crime classifications, such as “felony assault,” deliberately manipulating data to falsely show a 26% drop in violent crime in 2024.

By Paul Wagner

August 9, 2025

A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May.

That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint.

The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear that violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year.

Pulliam — the former commander of the 3rd District that patrols Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights — was placed on leave with pay and told he was under investigation for questionable changes to crime data, five law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4.

That came about a week after he filed a complaint against Executive Assistant Chief of Police Andre Wright, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint.

News4 reached out to Pulliam for comment. He denied the allegations against him and referred us to the public information officer.

Union officials said there is a larger trend of manipulating crime statistics.

“When our members respond to the scene of a felony offense where there is a victim reporting that a felony occurred, inevitably there will be a lieutenant or a captain that will show up on that scene and direct those members to take a report for a lesser offense,” Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Gregg Pemberton said.

“So, instead of taking a report for a shooting or a stabbing or a carjacking, they will order that officer to take a report for a theft or an injured person to the hospital or a felony assault, which is not the same type of classification.”

The police department's command staff is focusing on two categories in order to get the numbers to fall, Pemberton said: armed with a dangerous weapon and injured person to the hospital.

“When management officials are directing officers to take reports for felony assault, or if they're going back into police databases and changing offenses to felony assault, felony assault is not a category of crime that's listed on the department's daily crime stats,” Pemberton said.

“It's also not something that's a requirement of the FBI's uniform crime reporting program. So, by changing criminal offenses from, for example, ADW bat or ADW gun to felony assault, that would avoid both the MPD and the FBI from reporting that as a part one or a felony offense.”

The union has been gathering evidence for some time now by looking at reports and talking with officers all over the city, Pemberton said.

“What we've heard through our members and through members of management that were willing to talk with the union is that this is a directive from the command staff, is that they wanna make sure that these classifications of these reports are adjusted over time to make sure that the overall crime stats stay down,” Pemberton said.

“And this is deliberately done.”

As of last Monday when News4 spoke with Pemberton, D.C. crime data shows violent crime was down 28%. Thursday, the department’s website said violent crime is down 25% when compared to the same time last year, and overall crime is down 8%.

“That's preposterous,” Pemberton said. “There's absolutely no way crime could be down 28%. Last year they suggested that it went down 34%.”

In April, Pulliam’s wife, Capt. Rachel Pulliam, was transferred by Chief Pamela Smith from the Youth Division to midnights in the 7th District.

Subsequently, according to three sources familiar with the incident and the timing of everything, Wright ordered Cmdr. Pulliam to pack up his wife’s belongings from Youth Division and move them on his own to his wife’s new assignment in 7D.

He viewed the order as retaliatory and a misuse of authority, sources familiar with the complaint said.

About a week later, Cmdr. Pulliam’s police powers were revoked, five law enforcement sources told News4.

Chief Smith told News4 she can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

As for the claims made by the union, Smith released this statement:

“The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to upholding the trust and the confidence of the public. Any irregularity in crime data brought to my attention will be addressed immediately. I do not condone any official reclassifying criminal offenses outside the guidelines set in MPD policy. Any allegation of this behavior will be dealt with through our internal processes, which will ensure those members are held accountable. I have the utmost confidence in the command staff leadership currently in place across the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Wright declined to comment to News4.

BOTTOMLINE

A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) commander named Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May 2025 amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he made questionable changes to crime statistics in his district.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) union, led by Chairman Gregg Pemberton, has claimed this incident highlights a broader pattern within MPD where supervisors instruct officers to downgrade violent felony reports—such as shootings, stabbings, or carjackings—to lesser offenses like theft or felony assault.

The union alleges this manipulation, directed by command staff, aims to artificially lower reported crime figures, making violent crime appear down by 25-28% and overall crime by 8% compared to the previous year—statistics they dispute as unrealistic, especially following a claimed 34% drop the year prior.

They have been gathering evidence by reviewing reports and interviewing officers.

President Donald Trump has recently escalated federal involvement in Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement amid his claims of a "surge" in violent crime, graffiti, homelessness, and general disorder in the capital.

On August 5, 2025, President Trump threatened a potential federal takeover of the city if local officials fail to address what he described as rampant violence, including an incident where a former DOGE staffer was allegedly attacked by a group of minors.

He has repeatedly criticized D.C.'s Democratic leadership for allowing crime to spiral "out of control," proposing measures like prosecuting violent offenders as adults starting at age 14 and potentially repealing D.C.'s Home Rule Act to restore federal control.

By August 8, 2025, the Trump administration deployed patrols from at least 16 federal agencies to D.C. streets for a planned seven-day "crackdown" focused on high-traffic tourist areas, aiming to "make D.C. safe again."

This surge in federal presence includes agents from departments like Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals, with the White House announcing it would last at least a week.

President Trump has framed this as necessary intervention, echoing earlier statements from February 2025 where he called D.C. "lawless" and suggested federal oversight due to underutilized local police and visible issues like tents on lawns.

However, President Trump has legal authority under the U.S. Constitution and D.C.'s unique status as a federal district to exert significant control over its policing, though a full takeover would require congressional action or emergency declarations.

