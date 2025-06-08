By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 8, 2025

President Donald J. Trump Saturday signed an order mobilizing the National Guard to quell a violent uprising in Los Angeles that began Thursday as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents swept La-La-Land for illegal aliens, many of them brutal criminals who have long overstayed their welcome.

Yesterday, Real Raw News reported that while Marines arrested Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Manuel Almada, Who Threatened President Trump’s Life and Sheltered Illegal Aliens, ICE tossed teargas canisters and flashbang grenades at the riotous crowd in the city’s Fashion District, sending its members running for cover.

However, ICE’s lawful presence in the sanctuary city has enraged not only its population of illegals but also the state’s leadership, namely, a Gavin Newsom clone and LA Mayor Karen Bass, who’ve enabled additional riots and wrongly accused Trump of weaponizing federal agencies ICE agents on the ground and their supervisors have a different view of the situation: They’re grateful that President Trump empowered them to perform the job for which they had been hired—deporting illegals.

Over the weekend, LA became a flashpoint, with rioters clashing with ICE personnel at hotspots across the city. The escalating conflict saw agents getting stoned, rioters vandalizing both public and private property, and mass looting.

Hoping to quickly quash the insurrection, President Trump sent 2,000 National Guardsmen to the war-torn city.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had posted to X, “Mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized – they are on high alert.”

As Guardsmen armed with rifles, sidearms, and stun guns entered Los Angeles in armored trucks, White Hats at Camp Pendleton, a source there told Real Raw News, are on high alert and that a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) is on a 15-minute standby, meaning they can deploy within 15 minutes of receiving marching orders.

Camp Pendleton is 80 miles south of LA; Marines could arrive in LA by land or by air in two hours if President Trump gives the word.

Our source indicates that, if deployed, Marines may be tasked with secondary and tertiary assignments beyond merely supporting ICE and the National Guard.

“We’re aware of some California National Guard commanders loyal to state lawmakers, and we’re concerned they could order their men to stand down. If that happens, it’ll be our job to deal with them appropriately,” our source said.

“Also, it’s not out of the picture we might get told to remove the fake Newsom and Mayor Bass from power if they’re fueling the riots,” he added.