By Ethan White

October 13, 2025

Mae Moore never stood a chance. She was 88 when mesothelioma took her life. A rare, deadly cancer caused only by one thing: asbestos.

And she didn’t work in construction or live near an old factory. No. Mae Moore used Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder—daily—for decades.

On October 7th, 2025, a Los Angeles jury finally said what the world has suspected for years: Johnson & Johnson knew their talc-based products were tainted.

They sold them anyway. And now they owe Moore’s family $966 million.

This is blood money.

And it’s only the beginning.

Mae Moore: One Death That Pulled Back the Curtain

Mae Moore represents millions of women who trusted one of the most recognizable products in America. J&J’s baby powder was sold as “gentle,” “pure,” and “safe.”

The branding showed soft mothers, clean babies, and white powder clouds. But underneath was a chemical cocktail laced with a known carcinogen.

Court documents and internal memos—some dating back to the 1970s—show that Johnson & Johnson had knowledge of asbestos fibers in their talc supply.

They commissioned studies, manipulated results, suppressed whistleblowers, and kept the product on the market. They didn’t reform it. They marketed it harder—especially in minority communities.

They saw the data. They buried it. For 50 years.

Moore’s death was preventable. Thousands of others still haven’t had their day in court. And J&J knows it. That’s why they tried three separate bankruptcy maneuvers to escape the 67,000 lawsuits still stacked against them.

All were rejected by federal courts. Now the tide is turning.

But to believe this is only about one woman, one product, or one verdict is to miss the entire battlefield.

The Pharmaceutical Model: Disease as Business, Energy as the Target

Johnson & Johnson is part of the global pharmaceutical complex—a multi-trillion-dollar machine fueled by illness, not health. It doesn’t innovate to cure.

It engineers dependency.

The model is simple:

Weaken the population gradually. Introduce synthetic interventions. Create repeat customers for life.

This doesn’t happen through obvious poisons. It happens at the cellular level, beginning with the mitochondria—the engines of human vitality.

Mitochondria are where food becomes energy. They regulate metabolism, immunity, healing, cognition, fertility—everything that keeps the human body resilient.

And over the last 50 years, mitochondrial function has collapsed across the population. This is no accident.

The War on Mitochondria

Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Tech—backed by the same conglomerates (BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street)—have launched a quiet war on your cellular engines.

The attack comes from all directions:

Pharmaceuticals : Statins, antibiotics, psych meds, painkillers—all proven to damage or impair mitochondrial function over time.

Vaccines : Adjuvants like aluminum and synthetic lipid nanoparticles burden cellular detox pathways and disrupt mitochondrial balance.

Water : Fluoride, heavy metals, and microplastics now found in most U.S. municipal water sources—all impair mitochondrial enzyme activity.

Food : Ultra-processed products high in seed oils, sugar, and artificial preservatives create oxidative stress that suffocates energy production.

Air : Glyphosate, industrial chemicals, and particulates damage mitochondrial DNA directly.

Radiation: EMFs from Wi-Fi, 5G towers, and “smart” devices cause mitochondrial calcium overload and interfere with ATP generation.

The result? Chronic fatigue. Brain fog. Hormonal collapse. Autoimmune spikes. Fertility nosedives. Early-onset cancers.

This is not aging. This is not genetics. This is a slow, deliberate erosion of life energy—engineered to keep the population compliant, sick, and dependent.

President Trump’s Return: The Reset They Didn’t Want

This verdict wouldn’t have happened in 2023. It wouldn’t have happened under Pedophile Joe Biden, under treasonous Barack Obama, or under any globalist-controlled administration. But it happened in 2025.

Because President Trump is back.

When President Trump returned to the White House in January 2024, the entire health-industrial complex began to shake. Executive agencies are being purged.

Regulatory boards are under audit. Whistleblowers are being protected. Courtrooms are no longer rubber-stamping Big Pharma’s get-out-of-jail-free cards.

The Johnson & Johnson verdict is a direct result of this shift.

President Trump called out the WHO. He pulled funding. He questioned vaccine policies. He warned about the ties between pharmaceutical giants, media empires, and the intelligence community.

Now, under his administration, we’re finally seeing action. Real investigations.

Real verdicts. Real accountability.

WATCH: TRT World on X: “Johnson & Johnson has been hit with one of its biggest ever court verdicts after it was ordered to pay $966M to the family of a woman who died of cancer. The lawsuit exposed J&J’s decades-long usage of cancer-causing asbestos in its baby powder https://t.co/S4W56Mf6Gs” / X

The elites are terrified because this isn’t just about one company.

It’s about the entire model of control.

What Happens Next

Make no mistake: Johnson & Johnson is the first. Not the last.

The lawsuits are coming for Pfizer.

Moderna will face scrutiny for rushed unproven mRNA experiments.

Bayer is still bleeding from glyphosate rulings.

The FDA and CDC are sitting on mountains of internal communications that show collusion, fraud, and cover-ups.

And the public? They’re done.

Final Word

Mae Moore’s death was not meaningless. It was the trigger.

Her story forced a billion-dollar company into the spotlight.

And it forced the public to ask the questions they weren’t supposed to ask:

What else are they hiding?

What else have they sold us?

And how do we get our health—our energy—back?

The system is crumbling. The verdict has been delivered.

And the truth is now alive in the minds of millions.

They weakened the world to build a prison. Now that prison is breaking.

You have mitochondria. You have power.

Start using it.

