November 27, 2025

War Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to Mark Kelly’s defiant social media statement following news of an investigation by the Department of War into Kelly’s potential misconduct for encouraging active-duty service members and intelligence officials to disobey President Trump’s lawful orders.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Department of War launched an investigation into Mark Kelly, a former naval captain, on Monday and stated that they may recall him into active duty for court-martial proceedings.

Kelly’s calls for mutiny against the commander in chief, President Donald J. Trump, may have violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice and 18 U.S.C. § 2387, which “prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces,” the Department said.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work,” Kelly said in response to the investigation on Monday, touting his service record.

“I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

However, the selfie he posted with his statement incorrectly displayed his medals and Navy uniform, Hegseth says.

“So ‘Captain’ Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly,” Hegseth said early on Tuesday morning.

“Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection.”

Perhaps his medals will also be stripped.

Kelly’s seatmate and fellow Arizona Democrat, Senator Ruben Gallego, also responded to the investigation with an unhinged, profanity-laced video statement on Monday, saying, “F*ck you” to President Trump and Pete Hegseth.

